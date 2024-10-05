North Melbourne has defeated the Western Bulldogs by 55 points in a wet and wild affair at Arden Street Oval

Jas Garner celebrates a goal during week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH MELBOURNE has continued its undefeated season with a 55-point win over a young Western Bulldogs outfit in challenging weather conditions at Arden Street Oval.

It was a game of two halves - the first was sunshine and blue skies and the second was grey clouds and rain - with Kangaroos adjusting best to the conditions to win 8.11 (59) to the Bulldogs’ 0.4 (4).

KANGAROOS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

It was a closer affair than the scoresheet lets on, with the Bulldogs winning clearances and inside 50s in the first half. However, the young Dogs had difficulty turning these entries into scores, finishing without a goal from their 23 forward-50 entries.

The more experienced Kangaroos on the other hand were far more methodical. Their clean ball use allowed them to transition from end to end, often instigated by defenders Libby Birch and Tess Craven.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:48 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week six’s match against Western Bulldogs

04:53 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week six’s match against Nth Melbourne

10:09 AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:08 AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs The Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:32 Horrendous conditions can't stop Garner Jas Garner threads her first major with elite composure amidst heavy rain

00:42 Surging Roos run it all the way for King beauty Emma King flushes it perfectly after North Melbourne's slick attack from full back

00:39 Ice-cool Martin a ripping Roos start Niamh Martin finds space and curls through the opening major with class

Once the Kangaroos turned the ball over in the Bulldogs' forward half, they shifted the ball from defence to offence with ease and pace. The fast ball movement allowed multiple North forwards to get separation from their opponents ahead of the ball, creating a plethora of options for Kangaroos mids when looking to hit a target inside 50.

The Kangaroos finished the first half with nine scoring shots, but only three goals - one each to Niamh Martin, Emma King and Tahlia Randall.

Learn More 04:08

The rain began pelting down in the second half making for challenging conditions for all involved. North adjusted best to the wet weather, with Jas Garner - who had had a quiet first half to her lofty standards - kicking the first two goals of the second half.

Learn More 00:32

Things got worse for the Bulldogs when they found themselves two players down on the bench after captain Deanna Berry left the ground due to illness and Lauren Ahrens sustaining a foot injury, with neither returning to the game.

Garner (19 disposals, two goals) and Ash Riddell (25 disposals, five inside 50s) both lifted for their side, winning clearances and therefore inside 50s, with the Kangaroos finishing +6 for inside 50s in the third term.

The Kangaroos added to their score in the final term with a second goal to Martin, and a goal on the siren to Ash Riddell extending their total to win by 55 points.

Learn More 00:42

Work in progress

There were plenty of promising signs for the young Bulldogs side today. At half-time, the Bulldogs were leading North Melbourne in clearances inside 50. The next step for the Dogs is to turn these opportunities into scores, but coach Tam Hyett will be able to find plenty of positives from the Dogs’ first half.

Wet weather Kangas

North has found itself playing in some extreme wet weather so far this season - firstly against Port Adelaide at Whitten Oval in week four and last week against the Tigers in Launceston. Today’s match was a game of two halves. The first half the sun was shining and at half time the rain began to pour down, making for tricky conditions once again for the Roos.

Up next

North Melbourne has an eight-day break before it plays Sydney at North Hobart Oval next Sunday, whilst the Bulldogs face Essendon next Friday night under lights at Whitten Oval.

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.5 3.6 6.8 8.11 (59)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.4 (4)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Garner 2, E.King 2, Martin 2, Randall, Riddell

Western Bulldogs: Nil

BEST

North Melbourne: Birch, Craven, Randall, Garner, Riddell

Western Bulldogs: Pritchard, Fitzgerald, Gorham, Edmonds, Hartwig

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Berry (illness), Ahrens (foot)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2457 at Arden St