Things were looking bleak for the Bulldogs, but they've defied expectations in recent weeks. Dylan Bolch looks at the key reasons behind this surge

THINGS were looking bleak for the Western Bulldogs, but just like a phoenix, they have risen from the ashes.

When the Dogs slumped to a win-loss record of 0-4 to begin their 2024 season, there were dark clouds hanging over Whitten Oval.

Former captain and midfield star Ellie Blackburn had gone down with a foot injury in the loss to West Coast, sending shockwaves through the Bulldogs camp. Already struggling to get into games and be competitive, how could the club cover the loss of arguably their greatest ever AFLW player?

Ex-Blue Mua Laloifi had ruptured her ACL in a practice match just weeks beforehand and young gun Keely Coyne had already been ruled out of the season with a knee injury of her own suffered last year.

But in crisis comes opportunity.

Led by new captain Deanna Berry, the Bulldogs have played some inspiring football over their past two matches, posting consecutive wins for the first time since 2022.

At one stage it looked as though a winless season was on the cards, but new coach Tamara Hyett has found a way to lead her inexperienced pups to victories against Collingwood and Sydney in the past two matches.

What initially looked like a long and difficult season ahead has suddenly been turbo-charged with energy and enthusiasm.

Right at the forefront of the Dogs’ mini revival has been a strong core of youth.

No.1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner has shown why the club pounced on her with the top selection last season, adding flair and explosiveness to the Bulldogs forward setup. While the youngster has plied her trade as a forward so far in her short AFLW career, don’t be surprised to see the former Western Jet spend stints in the midfield given her X-factor and match-winning ability.

Then there’s Elaine Grigg, the ultra-quick speedster who dazzles with every possession. The creative small forward doesn’t need much of the ball to have an impact on the game and her defensive pressure and tackling intent has become a trademark of her game.

Exciting midfielder Isabelle Pritchard looks poised for a breakout season as she is handed the keys to the midfield. The tough nut has increased her numbers already this season, averaging 19.2 disposals, 6.3 tackles and 4.2 clearances a match so far. It’s obviously early doors, but you’d have to think she’s a frontrunner for the club’s best and fairest right now.

Jess Fitzgerald began the season off half-back but has been thrust back into a midfield role and the 22-year-old has been crucial in covering for the loss of Blackburn. Fitzgerald’s hard-working attitude and good ball use looms as a key cog to Hyett’s midfield mix moving forward.

Winger Rylie Wilcox is a player to watch moving forward and has quickly become an important member of Hyett’s side. Wilcox has now managed 25 games at the top level and has made a name for herself as a tough youngster who never takes a backwards step. She’s a well-loved member of the Bulldogs side and has all the qualities to become one of the stars of the competition.

The return of Britney Gutknecht has also been beneficial to the Doggies. Gutknecht suffered a gruesome leg injury back in September 2022 but has returned to be a key performer for the Dogs. Gutknecht was simply immense in the final term against the Swans last match, booting a crucial goal.

In the absence of Blackburn, veteran Elle Bennetts has been a calming influence for this young side. The former netballer has overcome an ACL injury to return to footy and is somewhat of an on-field coach for these young pups who are carving out a new era. It always gives teams a lift when a much-loved member of the playing group returns from a long-term injury and that’s exactly what has happened with Bennetts.

And don’t forget about star ruck Alice Edmonds, who’s been a dominant force for several years. Edmonds often gives the on-ball brigade first use and is an aerial target around the grounds, whether it be for a bail out kick out of defensive 50 or as a marking target in the forward half. Edmonds has averaged 30 hit outs a game in 2024 and has started to get back to her best form in recent weeks.

But make no mistake, the Dogs are still well and truly facing the prospect of a long rebuild as they look to get back to being an AFLW powerhouse once more.

But with Hyett at the helm and a bunch of youngsters flourishing and building with each and every game, the future is bright at Whitten Oval.

The Bulldogs take on the Kangaroos at Arden Street on Saturday afternoon as they look to make it three wins in a row.