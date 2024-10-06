All the action from Sunday's week six AFLW matches

Aishling Moloney warms up before Geelong's clash against Sydney in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S BEEN a massive 12-match week of AFLW action, with three clashes on Sunday rounding out the week.

Winless Gold Coast faces an up-and-about Essendon in the first match of Sunday.

The Bombers will be riding high after Wednesday night's win over Sydney, while the Suns are yet to taste victory in 2024 after a rocky start.

SUNS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Gold Coast's defenders will need to be on guard, as Essendon's weapons up forward can hurt teams, and do it quickly.

The combination of Paige Scott and Daria Bannister is increasingly dangerous, with both able to switch between attacking and defensive play very quickly, and worrying defensive units into errors.

On Wednesday against Hawthorn, the Suns established some more controlled transition down the field, but will need to tighten up their forward entries and shots on goal if they're to challenge the Bombers.

Sydney takes on Geelong in the second match of Sunday's fixture, and while neither side has had the season they were hoping for so far, this game is an opportunity to gather some momentum over the back half of the season.

The Swans pushed late in Wednesday's match against the Bombers but their efforts fell short, and will be out to make amends against the Cats.

The Cats are also coming off a loss, and will be desperate to keep their slim finals chance alive with a win over the Swans.

SWANS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Forward Montana Beruldsen has been dropped by the Swans, replaced by Paris McCarthy, while the Cats will be without injured duo Gabbi Featherston and Bryde O'Rourke, with Georgie Rankin and club debutant Bella Smith.

Two in-form sides meet in the final match of week six when Fremantle and Hawthorn face off.

The Dockers are on a four-game winning streak and will be looking to make it five, while the Hawks' only loss so far this season has come at the hands of the perennially good Adelaide.

DOCKERS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

Freo enters the match with an unchanged line-up after Tuesday's impressive win over Geelong, while the Hawks have copped a huge blow in the form of an injury to breakout midfielder Mattea Breed who will miss Sunday's clash through injury.