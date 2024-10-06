The Bombers have proven too strong for the Suns to claim a third straight win

Maddy Prespakis celebrates a goal for Essendon against Geelong in Wk 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has surged into the top eight, holding on to defeat winless Gold Coast by nine points at People First Stadium on Sunday.

The Bombers dominated most of the day and finally got some breathing space with three unanswered goals in the third quarter on the way to a 5.6 (36) to 4.3 (27) triumph.

SUNS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Natalie Wood's team has now won three matches on the trot, making it four from seven overall, ahead of a date with the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

In temperatures exceeding 30 degrees, Essendon had winners all over the ground, and could have won by more if its connection inside 50 was a little more crisp.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:36 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after week six’s match against Gold Coast

10:28 AFLW Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Essendon Extended highlights of the Suns and Bombers clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:14 AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Essendon The Suns and Bombers clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:31 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week six’s match against Essendon

00:33 Prespakis a class above with magical finish Madison Prespakis shows her full range of skills with a brilliant dribbling finish

00:30 Dupuy delivers gold with towering grab Gold Coast hits back with a strong mark from Jacqui Dupuy before kicking truly

00:38 Clean Clarke brings the early spark Amber Clarke shows poise and class to kick a brilliant goal out of the contest

Maddy Prespakis was fantastic in dealing with an Elise Barwick tag, kicking two goals from 22 disposals to be the game's most influential player.

She was ably assisted in the midfield by Georgia Nanscawen (28 disposals including seven clearances), Stephanie Wales (17 and a goal) and Stephanie Cain (18).

Learn More 04:14

Despite having 43 more disposals, winning six more clearances and generating 44 inside 50s to Gold Coast's 26, the Bombers just couldn't deliver the knockout punch.

They led by 19 at the final change, but goals to Jac Dupuy and Jordan Membrey set up a nervous final five minutes.

Meara Girvan was fantastic for the Suns, cutting off everything in defence, while Daisy D'Arcy and Charlie Rowbottom continued fine seasons.

Learn More 00:30

Essendon dominated territory for large chunks of the opening quarter, but struggled to capitalise on the scoreboard.

Amber Clarke kicked the game's first goal through a clever right-footed snap, although the Suns backline generally held up well under a mountain of pressure, with Charlotte Wilson's goal-saving tackle on Paige Scott indicative of their endeavour.

The home team found some footing in the second quarter with captain Tara Bohanna finding Dupuy for a goal in the opening minute and then converting following a strong mark late in the term to keep the margin at two points.

Learn More 00:33

Again, the Bombers failed to make the most of their ascendency, going to the half-time break with 25 inside 50s to 12, but struggling with composure when it mattered most.

Prespakis too good for the Barwick tag

Rather than send established tagger Lucy Single to Maddy Prespakis, Gold Coast coach Cam Joyce opted to continue Elise Barwick's development by giving her the job on the former League best-and-fairest winner. Prespakis was too strong and too skilled, finishing with 22 disposals and two goals. Barwick was so conscious of her opponent's movement around congestion, she gave away five free kicks in the first half before settling down after the main break.

Learn More 00:46

Suns' scoring woes continue

In seven games this season, Gold Coast has failed to top 40 points. Against the Bombers it was more the lack of opportunities than any problems inside 50, as they generated just 26 entries into the attacking section of the ground. The Suns would often win the ball back in defence and find themselves outnumbered ahead of the ball, resulting in hurried kicks back to their opponents. When they did have equal numbers, keys Tara Bohanna and Jac Dupuy looked dangerous – they just didn't get enough looks.

Up next

Essendon has a great chance to solidify its spot in the eight against the Western Bulldogs on Friday night at Whitten Oval from 7.15pm AEDT. Gold Coast heads north for the QClash against Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena next Saturday at 4.05pm AEST.

GOLD COAST 0.0 2.2 2.3 4.3 (27)

ESSENDON 1.1 2.4 5.4 5.6 (36)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Dupuy 2, Membrey, Bohanna

Essendon: Prespakis 2, A.Clarke 2, Wales

BEST

Gold Coast: Girvan, McLaughlin, D'Arcy, Single, Rowbottom, Bohanna

Essendon: Nanscawen, Prespakis, G.Clarke, Gay, Cain, Morcom

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Essendon: A.Clarke (knee)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1,329 at People First Stadium