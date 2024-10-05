Port Adelaide turned around after a scoreless first quarter to get the points over West Coast

Justine Mules-Robinson during the round six AFLW match between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park, October 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide has climbed into the top eight after a brilliant comeback win against West Coast, overcoming a slow start to win by 13 points at Mineral Resources Park on Saturday.

The Power were late to the party after travelling west but flipped the game on its head after a scoreless first quarter to win 7.7 (49) to 5.6 (36) in an impressive performance built on pressure.

They kicked five unanswered goals either side of half-time to set up their third win of the season, climbing to eighth on the ladder after back-to-back victories and ahead of a home clash against Collingwood.

Midfielder Abbey Dowrick started the charge, turning the tide in the second quarter and finishing with eight clearances from 19 disposals, with forward Gemma Houghton also critical with two goals.

The visitors had to overcome another excellent performance from West Coast star Ella Roberts, who was outstanding to start the game and finished with a game-high 27 disposals, 11 marks, and a goal.

She drove a brilliant opening term for the Eagles, who applied pressure and set up behind the ball to make sure the game was played in their half.

Roberts provided an early highlight in a dominant quarter when she laid a fend-off in defensive 50 and launched a coast-to-coast scoring chain, which also involved Mikayla Western bursting down the wing to drive the team inside the forward 50.

When Roberts took her fourth contested grab deep in the quarter and converted her set shot, the Eagles were 19 points clear, with the Power yet to score.

The match completed flipped in the second quarter as Port ramped up its own pressure and hit the scoreboard through former Fremantle forward Houghton, who converted a classy snap from the pocket.

When Zoe Wakfer gave away a 50m penalty for rolling the ball back to her opponent after a free kick, Wendland kicked her first goal and the Power were rolling, securing a one-point lead at half-time after keeping the Eagles scoreless.

Justine Mules-Robinson took back-to-back chances to start the third quarter in her 75th game, giving the Power a 14-point advantage before Abbygail Bushby held her nerve after the siren to cut the margin to eight at the last change.

It took just three minutes, however, for the Power to kick back-to-back goals at the start of the fourth, setting the Eagles a challenge they couldn't overcome despite such a promising start.

Roberts' early clinic

West Coast superstar Ella Roberts put together close to the perfect quarter of football to start Saturday's game, having an impact on every line and turning her touches into scores. She won midfield disposals, took four contested marks, and pushed into defence to intercept Port's attacking forays and give the Eagles some rebound. The young star capped off her brilliant quarter with a goal late in the term, taking another contested grab and giving the Eagles a 19-point lead.

Next Up

The Eagles will get a good measure of how far they can push up the ladder when they travel to take on third-placed Hawthorn next Saturday at Kinetic Stadium in Frankston, meeting the Hawks for the first time since 2002. Port Adelaide returns home for a clash with the struggling Collingwood at Alberton Oval on Thursday night in what will be the club's first ever AFLW clash against the Magpies.

WEST COAST 3.1 3.1 4.3 5.6 (36)

PORT ADELAIDE 0.0 3.2 5.5 7.7 (49)

GOALS

West Coast: Bushby, Lewis, Roberts, Roux, Wakfer

Port Adelaide: Houghton 2, Mules-Robinson 2, Wendland 2, Saint

BEST

West Coast: Roberts, Lewis, Thomas, Swanson

Port Adelaide: Dowrick, Scholz, Moloney, Houghton, Mules-Robinson

INJURIES

West Coast: Nil

Port Adelaide: Nil

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Kellie Gibson (managed) replaced in the selected side by Verity Simmons

Port Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 2,470 at Mineral Resources Park