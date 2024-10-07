The teams are in for Tuesday's week seven AFLW match

Isabel Huntington and Olivia Vesely. Pictures: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney will be without important defender Isabel Huntington for Tuesday's match, while St Kilda will unveil another draftee.

Huntington, who is continuing to manage her knee after repeated ACL injuries, will be rested for the clash with St Kilda in Frankston. The former Bulldog has played five of a possible seven games so far this season, her first down back for the Giants.

More positively for GWS, it will regain midfielder Mikayla Pauga after a two-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Sydney's Montana Ham in week four.

Meanwhile, the Saints have named the No.10 pick from the 2023 Telstra AFLW Draft in Kiera Whiley for her debut. A tough, ball-winning inside midfielder, Whiley will complement the likes of Jaimee Lambert, Charlotte Simpson, and Tyanna Smith around the contest on Tuesday.

Whiley comes in for a rested Olivia Vesely, while Alice Burke returns from illness, replacing Hannah Stuart, who comes out of the side for the same reason.

Tuesday, October 8

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, 7.15pm AEDT

ST KILDA

In: A.Burke, K.Whiley

Out: O.Vesely (managed), H.Stuart (illness)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: M.Pauga

Out: I.Huntington (managed)