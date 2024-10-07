AFLW general manager Emma Moore says the League is focused on ensuring the 'score assist' system is working well before introducing any new innovations

AFL general manager Emma Moore speaks at the AFLW Pride Round launch for 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE will be no change to the AFLW's smart-ball technology system this season, as the League continues to work through the best ways to engage fans with the score assist process.

The AFL last week confirmed that the newly introduced score assist system had incorrectly overturned what turned out to be a crucial goal for Gold Coast in their AFLW loss to Collingwood.

Unlike the ARC review system in place in the AFL men's competition, there are no on-screen graphics or real-time replays as the AFLW score assist officials review a goal.

AFLW general manager Emma Moore said the League was continuing to work through the issues with the newly introduced technology and had no immediate plans to change the fans' experience of the system.

"We'll probably come back to you at the end of the season on that," Moore said at this week's Pride Round launch.

"We're having a look at that first internally to make sure we get those types of things right and understanding where the most benefit is in using them to tell the story.

"I think it's a huge opportunity in how we tell the story and for how we can connect W and what is so special about the W and the way the women play the game to connect that with audiences. It's something we're working through right now and we're testing."

Learn More 07:42

Moore said that the League wanted to ensure the right system was in place before committing to any new developments.

"I think whenever you introduce something new, you need to make sure you've got it right before you go out and put it out everywhere," she said.

"What you don't want to do is tell the story which is not actually what we want to be saying and showing it in its best light. I think we're taking the right approach.

"We've gone out, we've tested it extensively before we brought it in. We're using it for its purpose and then we'll start to tell the stories off the back of that once we know how we can do it in the best way possible."

The men's competition does not use a smart ball in its score review system.