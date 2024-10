The Match Review is in for Sunday's week six AFLW matches

Charlie Rowbottom during the AFLW Round six match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium, October 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL advises that the Match Review of the Week Six Sunday match of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season has been completed.

Two charges were laid and there were no incidents requiring a detailed explanation.