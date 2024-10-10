A winless start to the season doesn't mean Gold Coast can't beat its bitter rival, according to the Suns coach

Cameron Joyce before the AFLW First Elimination Final between Gold Coast and Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium, November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ON PAPER, Saturday's QClash is a mismatch, but Gold Coast coach Cameron Joyce says his team has the mindset to spring one of the AFLW's great shocks.

The Suns have had a disappointing 2024 to date with just one draw to show from their seven matches, and look to be totally outclassed heading to Brighton Homes Arena to face premier Brisbane.

However, Joyce is taking the glass half full approach, saying a team meeting on Thursday morning prior to main training had clarified Gold Coast's objectives.

"We spoke this morning in our opposition analysis where some of the opportunities are for us, to get the girls in a frame of mind where we're not going up just to compete, we're not going up just to play, we're going up to win," Joyce said.

"We're in the process of getting in that mindset of going up there and putting on a display that gives us an opportunity to win, like we have in five of the seven games to date."

Learn More 25:14

Unlike last season's finals campaign where the Suns won a host of close games, this year has been the opposite.

They've had chances against Carlton (one point), Collingwood (three points), Hawthorn (13 points) and Essendon (nine points), but came up empty-handed each time.

Brisbane enters the game in white-hot form, winning six straight and conceding an average of just 22 points across that span.

Joyce said the game would be won in the midfield, where Gold Coast would again be without Claudia Whitfort, who will miss a third straight game with concussion.

"We've tried a few different things over the past two games she's been out … we'll continue to try some different things to try and get some ascendency in the middle of the ground," he said.

"Clearly we haven't got the win or wins we'd like, but in a time like this where you haven't had that, it's very easy to fall right away, so the challenge for us is to maintain the rage in the way we play."