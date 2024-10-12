All the action from Saturday's week seven AFLW matches

Follow it LIVE: Hawthorn v West Coast from 1.05pm AEDT. Picture: AFL Media

VASTLY improved West Coast faces a huge test on Saturday when it takes on in-form Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium.

The Eagles are flourishing in 2024 under new coach Daisy Pearce, with talented duo Ella Roberts and Bella Lewis key to their rise.

HAWKS V EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

But the Hawks, also under the tutelage of a new coach in Daniel Webster, have won their past four matches and are hunting down a fifth as they look to lock up a finals spot.

Geelong hasn't had the season it had hoped for, but managed a win last week against Sydney, and will be looking for another when it faces Richmond at the Swinburne Centre.

The Tigers are in fine form, only dropping two matches so far this season, with a fully fit Katie Brennan and Ellie McKenzie leading the charge.

TIGERS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

The Cats will be boosted by the return of ruck Gabbi Featherston, who faces a tough challenge against the Tigers' ruck combination of Poppy Kelly and Tam Luke.

Brisbane and Gold Coast face off in the annual QClash, with the Lions hosting at Brighton Homes Arena.

The Suns have not tasted victory so far this season, and will need to fight hard to get a win over the 2023 AFLW premiers in the Lions.

LIONS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

The Lions have named an unchanged line-up from last week's side, while defender Wallis Randell has replaced Jordan Membrey for the Suns.

Fremantle and Carlton will do battle in the last match of Saturday's fixture, with the Dockers dropping just their second match of the season last week against the Hawks.

The Dockers will be keen to bounce back, while the Blues will be looking to get back on the winners list after four straight losses.

DOCKERS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Dana East returns from concussion for Freo, while the Blues have received a huge boost in the form of captain Kerryn Peterson and vice-captain Abbie McKay both returning from respective shoulder and adductor injuries.