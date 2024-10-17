All the action from Thursday night's week eight AFLW match between Carlton and the Western Bulldogs

Darcy Vescio in action during Carlton's clash against Fremantle in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have the opportunity to respond to last week's dour outing against Essendon when they face Carlton at IKON Park on Thursday night.

The Dogs came under fire for their defensive game style last week, and attention will be on Tam Hyett and her side to see what sort of footy they dish up against the Blues.

Carlton meanwhile will be full of confidence after pulling off a shock last-minute win over Fremantle last week.

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

LATE CHANGE

Carlton: Darcy Vescio (delayed concussion) replaced in selected side by Amelia Velardo

They'll be looking to back it up with another win, but to do so will have to get through a Bulldogs team with a point to prove.