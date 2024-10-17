THE WESTERN Bulldogs have the opportunity to respond to last week's dour outing against Essendon when they face Carlton at IKON Park on Thursday night.
The Dogs came under fire for their defensive game style last week, and attention will be on Tam Hyett and her side to see what sort of footy they dish up against the Blues.
Carlton meanwhile will be full of confidence after pulling off a shock last-minute win over Fremantle last week.
Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT
LATE CHANGE
Carlton: Darcy Vescio (delayed concussion) replaced in selected side by Amelia Velardo
They'll be looking to back it up with another win, but to do so will have to get through a Bulldogs team with a point to prove.