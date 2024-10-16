The teams are in for week eight's Thursday night match between Carlton and the Western Bulldogs

Celine Moody and Zimmie Farquharson. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE Western Bulldogs have responded to their much-criticised loss to Essendon by making two unforced changes.

Key forward Analea McKee comes into the team for Zimmie Farquharson, while draftee Brooke Barwick has been dropped for Naomi Ferres.

The Dogs played a very defensive game against the Bombers, and went goalless for the third time in their eight games this year.

Carlton has made one change, opting to recall tall forward Celine Moody for small Lila Keck.

It appears to be an attempt to stretch the Western Bulldogs defence – without veteran key back Lauren Ahrens (foot) – by naming Moody to line up alongside Mia Austin and one of resting rucks Jess Good and Breann Moody.

Celine Moody has been an emergency for the past two matches, and will return to face her former side in the Western Bulldogs.

Thursday, October 17

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: C.Moody

Out: L.Keck (omitted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: N.Ferres, A.McKee

Out: B.Barwick (omitted), Z.Farquharson (omitted)