THE Western Bulldogs have responded to their much-criticised loss to Essendon by making two unforced changes.
Key forward Analea McKee comes into the team for Zimmie Farquharson, while draftee Brooke Barwick has been dropped for Naomi Ferres.
The Dogs played a very defensive game against the Bombers, and went goalless for the third time in their eight games this year.
Carlton has made one change, opting to recall tall forward Celine Moody for small Lila Keck.
It appears to be an attempt to stretch the Western Bulldogs defence – without veteran key back Lauren Ahrens (foot) – by naming Moody to line up alongside Mia Austin and one of resting rucks Jess Good and Breann Moody.
Celine Moody has been an emergency for the past two matches, and will return to face her former side in the Western Bulldogs.
Thursday, October 17
Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEDT
CARLTON
In: C.Moody
Out: L.Keck (omitted)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: N.Ferres, A.McKee
Out: B.Barwick (omitted), Z.Farquharson (omitted)