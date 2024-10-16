Controversial AFLW schedule hasn't seen any change to the number of players used

Serene Watson is tackled by Eden Zanker during the round seven match between St Kilda and Melbourne at RSEA Park, October 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE MID-WEEK footy period saw squad depth put under the pump, with some teams opting to rotate heavily through their 15-day stretch.

But when it comes to the raw number of players used after eight rounds of football, compared to last year, the overall average is exactly the same.

Champion Data has confirmed that after eight games of football in 2023, the average number of players used per club was 27.2.

After eight games of football per team in 2024 – even with the compressed period – the average is … 27.2.

However, digging deeper into each individual team's situation throws up some variations.

Players used after eight matches

Team 2023 2024 Adelaide 26 28 Brisbane 26 25 Carlton 28 26 Collingwood 27 30 Essendon 28 28 Fremantle 27 26 Geelong 27 27 Gold Coast 26 27 GWS 27 28 Hawthorn 26 27 Melbourne 26 29 North Melbourne 24 25 Port Adelaide 30 25 Richmond 28 27 St Kilda 28 26 Sydney 27 31 West Coast 28 27 Western Bulldogs 30 28 Overall average 27.2 27.2

Interestingly, Sydney hasn't had a lengthy injury list in comparison to Collingwood and Melbourne – at most having five unavailable back in week two – but the Swans have rotated heavily.

Of its expanded squad of 32, only Alana Woodward (hand, then ACL) hasn't featured this season.

Alana Woodward (rear, second from left) during the Official Team Photo Day at Sydney Swans HQ on July 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite the sheer number of players under 21 on its list, Port Adelaide has stuck fast with its selected squad, having fielded nearly every player of its own expanded squad by this point last year.

St Kilda has also been quite settled after a heavy injury load last year.

By comparison, Adelaide has swung the changes in 2024, taking a cautious approach with players suffering minor injuries (rolled ankles etc) and stating publicly in its injury reports that they would normally be fine to go off a normal break.

Unsurprisingly, North Melbourne and Brisbane have stuck to their usual practice of a comparatively low number of rotations within their squads.