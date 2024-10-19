Hawthorn debutant Sophie Butterworth with her parents before the match between Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium in week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A SUPER Saturday of AFLW action kicks off at Kinetic Stadium in Frankston when Hawthorn hosts Greater Western Sydney.

The Hawks were forced into a late change before the match with defender Emily Everist out due to illness, replaced by Sophie Butterworth who comes into the side for her first game.

The Hawks are flying high, entering the round in second spot on the ladder, while the Giants are still searching for their second win of the season after last tasting victory back in week one.

HAWKS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

The Giants last played at Kinetic Stadium 11 days ago when they suffered a 34-point loss to St Kilda, while the Hawks are undefeated at the venue this year.

Gold Coast will be sniffing out its first win of the season when it faces Sydney at Henson Park in the second of Saturday's matches.

The Suns are yet to taste victory this season, but will see an opportunity against the Swans, who are on a four-match losing streak.

SWANS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

The Swans will be missing missing three of their best players in Chloe Molloy and Ally Morphett, who are both out for the season, while ballwinner Laura Gardiner is also set to miss through a hand injury.

Bella Smith was a late withdrawal for the clash, replaced in the selected side by Aimee Whelan.

Resurgent Melbourne has won its past three games but face a tough challenge against in-form Richmond later on Saturday.

DEMONS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

The Demons were boosted by the return of key players last week, and will be further strengthened by the returns of both Blaithin Mackin and Lauren Pearce this week.

Key to the Dees' fortunes will be limiting the run of star Mon Conti, while Ellie McKenzie and Katie Brennan - who is in arguably the best form of her career - pose dangerous threats also.

In the last of Saturday's matches, West Coast will be hunting its first win over Fremantle in the Western Derby.

EAGLES v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

The Eagles are yet to get one over their crosstown rivals, but their improvement in 2024 means this is perhaps the best chance they've ever had.

Freo's form in the first half of this season has been very impressive, but they've cooled in recent weeks, meaning the timing is right for the Eagles to strike.