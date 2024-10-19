Gold Coast players celebrate during the AFLW R8 match against Sydney at Henson Park on October 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has broken through for its first win of the season as Jacqui Dupuy snapped a goal with a minute remaining to snatch a four-point victory over the fast-finishing Sydney at Henson Park.

The Swans had booted three goals in a row to take an unlikely lead late in the game until Dupuy took matters into her own hands, first claiming the ball out of a ruck contest deep in the Suns' forward line and putting through the match-winner.

SWANS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

When Elise Barwick booted a behind after the centre bounce, the Swans opened up one last attack from the kick-in before Dupuy again stepped in with a crucial diving mark to clinch the Suns' 7.8 (50) to 6.10 (46) triumph on Saturday afternoon.

The win lifts the Suns off the bottom of the ladder while the Swans will rue wasting opportunities near goal throughout the game as they booted eight straight behinds before finding a trio of majors in the dying stages.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:00 AFLW Highlights: Sydney v Gold Coast The Swans and Suns clash in week eight of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:33 AFLW last two mins: Clutch Dupuy delivers ripper to seal Suns win The thrilling final moments between Sydney and Gold Coast in week eight of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:56 Surging Swans hit front after cracking Privitelli pair Bec Privitelli threads two momentous majors to put Sydney in front in the closing stages

00:38 Elite Whitfort swarmed in massive moment Claudia Whitfort threads a smart finish in her 50th game and her teammates love it

00:33 Super Suns stream brings dream Oliver start Taya Oliver drills home her first major after an electric Elise Barwick assist

00:34 Girvan in rare areas as Suns go aerial Meara Girvan boots her first major of the season after a brilliant Gold Coast transition

00:38 Bohanna's sweet hit gets Suns scorching early Tara Bohanna drills her second major on her trusty left after a surging team build-up

Claudia Whitfort was superb after returning from injury to play a 50th match with the gun onballer gathering a game-high 22 disposals, 10 clearances and five tackles.

The Suns swamped the 25-year-old when she booted a critical goal early in the final term that opened up what looked like a match-winning lead before the Swans' late surge.

Charlie Rowbottom was quiet early but stepped up when the game was on the line to partner Whitfort in leading a powerful onball brigade and finished with 21 disposals and six clearances.

Tara Bohanna booted two goals as the Suns pulled away early in the opening term, while Dupuy also finished with a pair of majors.

Learn More 00:38

The two sides faced off in an elimination final last year, with the Swans coming out on top in that clash, but have both endured disappointing seasons since then.

The Swans have been hit hard by injuries to key personnel - and were again missing All-Australians Chloe Molloy, Laura Gardiner and Ally Morphett - but had a glimpse into their bright future with young gun Sofia Hurley taking command of the midfield.

The 20-year-old gathered 21 classy disposals and did much of the damage in the forward half with seven inside-50s as she continues to put together an impressive breakout season.

Lauren Szigeti (14 disposals) made the most of a recall and added experience and strength around the stoppages with five clearances, while Sarah Grunden also took her opportunity to be back in the side.

Co-captain Lucy McEvoy lifted her impact when spending more time forward in the second half as the Swans went toe-to-toe with the Suns without quite making the most of their efforts on the scoreboard.

The Suns made a hot start with three of the opening four goals as the Swans did themselves few favours with wayward kicking coming out of defence regularly turning the ball over.

The hosts worked their way into the contest from there but on a day where blustery conditions made it tricky to take opportunities near goal, it was the Suns' cleaner ball use that proved the difference.

Learn More 03:33

Suns gun celebrates milestone match in style

Claudia Whitfort returned from a stint on the sidelines to make an immediate impact in her 50th match, regularly driving the ball into the Suns' forward half as they opened up an early lead. The gun onballer was prominent throughout and went on to gather a game-high 22 disposals with 10 clearances as well as five tackles, in a critical role as Charlie Rowbottom took time to work into the game. The 25-year-old continues to build more consistency as she enters her prime years at a third club, and looms as pivotal to the Suns' hopes of rising again next season.

Learn More 00:38

Bec Privitelli lights up late under gloomy skies

The Swans had found goalkicking tough in blustery conditions with eight straight behinds before making a late surge when the game was all but out of their reach. Co-Captain Lucy McEvoy sparked the hosts with their first goal since the opening term but it was Bec Privitelli who dragged the Swans into the lead with minutes remaining. The crafty forward used all of her nous when taking an advantage after a free kick deep in the Swans forward line with what proved to be a pivotal play after both sides had missed multiple set shots at the same end.

Learn More 00:56

Up next

Gold Coast can target a second win of the season when it hosts Port Adelaide at People First Stadium on Saturday from 3.05pm AEST. Sydney will look to snap a five-match losing streak when it faces reigning premier Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday at 4.05pm AEST.

SYDNEY 3.1 3.5 3.9 6.10 (46)

GOLD COAST 3.3 4.3 5.3 7.8 (50)

GOALS

Sydney: Privitelli 2, Lochland, C.Hamilton, Whelan, McEvoy

Gold Coast: Bohanna 2, Dupuy 2, Girvan, Oliver, Whitfort

BEST

Sydney: Hurley, McEvoy, Privitelli, Tarrant, Szigeti

Gold Coast: Whitfort, Rowbottom, Dupuy, Barwick, D'Arcy, Girvan

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Gold Coast: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Sydney: Bella Smith (managed) replaced in selected side by Aimee Whelan

Gold Coast: Nil

Crowd: 2,570 at Henson Park