Cam Bernasconi says the events of the last week have taken a toll on everyone inside the footy club

Aleisha Newman looks dejected after Greater Western Sydney's loss to Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium in week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney coach Cam Bernasconi was proud of his side's performance on Saturday after a week that took a heavy "emotional toll" following sanctions handed down to several of the club's AFL players for their inappropriate post-season celebrations.

The AFLW program fronted up against Hawthorn after the Giants' men's program was in the spotlight for inappropriate costumes and performances at an end-of-season function.

After an AFL Integrity Unit investigation, the players were found to have breached AFL rule 2.3a, which involves conduct unbecoming.

Several players dressed up in costumes and performed skits around the theme of the event, which was 'controversial couples', with six players suspended and seven others fined.

While the Giants ultimately lost the game by 37 points against the Hawks, they started strongly and seriously challenged the high-flying Hawks for the first half of the game, leading at the first break.

"It was a really, really difficult week," Bernasconi said post-match.

"The club, myself, and the playing group – the whole AFLW program – was really disappointed with the actions of what went on, and that does filter into the footy club, and I was really proud with how the girls could, you know, weather that this week and then come out.

"There's a big emotional toll that has on not just the playing group, but everyone inside the footy club with the actions of what happened."

The Giants faded late in the game, conceding seven second-half goals, which Bernasconi partly attributes to the mental toll the week has taken.

"You see a lot of emotional fatigue probably late in the game, but I was so proud that they came out and played a strong brand of footy," Bernasconi said.

The leadership of captain Bec Beeson is something that the head coach believes has shone through not only this week, but all year in what has been a tough one for the club.

"I think that she's played her best footy this year, but her ability to just pick up the group, because it's been a challenging year," Bernasconi said.

"Condensed fixturing and losing games, like that takes energy from you, but Bec's ability to still come in and play well, but give energy to the group, and especially over the last few days, I thought she's handled herself so well and we're really, really lucky."

Although the side has recorded just one win for the season – in week one over the Western Bulldogs – Bernasconi is pleased with the inroads his team is making, particularly in its ability to challenge a top-four side for an extended period of time.

"We are in a development phase of our program, we're just trying to iron out what we're doing really well," Bernasconi said.

"Most of it's just trying to play our way and seeing how it stacks up against a genuine top four side, and I think for two-and-a-half quarters, to three, we were in the arm wrestle.

"I'm really proud that the girls could do that, it's just we're not quite at that point where we can do with those top sides for four quarters."