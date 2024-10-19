Hawthorn accounts for Greater Western Sydney by 37 points to move into top spot on the ladder

Charlotte Baskaran celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium in week eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has shaken off a spritely Greater Western Sydney side to notch its sixth win on the trot with a 37-point win on Saturday afternoon.

Aileen Gilroy was the star, with three stunning goals for the Hawks in the 9.7 (61) to 3.6 (24) victory in their last match at Frankston's Kinetic Stadium for the season.

HAWKS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Gilroy's ability to dob miracle goals from deep in the forward pocket sparked her side, as she adapted to the windy conditions beautifully.

It was unfortunately the story of the Giants' season, able to challenge for part of the game, but simply not for long enough. They came out with some bite in the first quarter, but the Hawks' professionalism won out, kicking seven goals to the visitors' one after the main break.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:19 AFLW full post-match, WK8: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week eight’s match against GWS

10:08 AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v GWS Extended highlights of the Hawks and Giants clash in week eight of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:59 AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v GWS The Hawks and Giants clash in week eight of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:45 Gilroy's GOTY contender a boundary wonder Aileen Gilroy attacks the footy at pace and threads an amazing finish from the angle

00:34 Baskaran's wild buzzer beater delights home crowd Charlotte Baskaran drills her second major just before the three-quarter-time siren to surge Hawthorn ahead

00:38 Gut-running Gilroy launches mighty strike Aileen Gilroy keeps on running and boots through an impressive major from distance

00:32 Brilliant Bates breaks deadlock with slick step Emily Bates side-steps her opponent and snaps a big Hawthorn major

00:32 Baskaran all smiles as Hawks respond in style Charlotte Baskaran tracks the contest and threads a classy finish on her return

00:43 Electric Evans strikes twice in scintillating start Tarni Evans shows off her flair and skill to thread the opening two majors

Hawthorn captain Emily Bates (34 disposals, one goal) was the one to turn the tide in the face of the fast-starting Giants, as she worked exceptionally hard to impact in tight, then spread hard.

She was aided by the clean run of Jasmine Fleming (20 disposals, one goal) whose class left her a cut above.

It was Tarni Evans who kicked through the opening two goals of the game, while Alyce Parker (27 disposals, six clearances), as she is known to do, lifted her side atop her shoulders to make an early statement. Her 12 first-term disposals helped the Giants to their first quarter-time lead since week three, helping to shake up the expected Hawthorn stranglehold on the contest.

Learn More 04:59

The Hawks were uncharacteristically fumbly, which was a result of the visitors' close-checking and elite pressure. Impressive work rate from the Giants allowed them to maintain this manic pressure for much of the game, and it prevented Hawthorn from finding the consistent outside run that it has enjoyed for much of the year.

Given their skill, however, the Hawks did break free and punish GWS. The long kick of Gilroy sent the home side into dangerous space ahead of the play, and the returning Charlotte Baskaran – only recalled to the side in the absence of Greta Bodey – cleaned up with two goals for the day.

Learn More 00:38

GWS wasn't helped, either, with important swing player Georgia Garnett missing for much of the second half with a knock to the body, unable to return to the field.

The Hawks are now closing in on a top-two spot with two rounds to go, and could finish the weekend on top of the ladder if results fall their way on Sunday.

It is a significant turnaround for the club under first-year coach Daniel Webster, having not won more than three games a season until this year.

The Randall v McDonagh show

Most key forwards shudder at the thought of a one-on-one battle with Giant Pepa Randall, and it was star Hawk Aine McDonagh who had that task on Saturday afternoon. Randall wore the typically free-running McDonagh like a glove, and the Irishwoman struggled to have her typical scoreboard impact as a result. The two traded blows, with the Giant at times earning a free kick, and the Hawk working to smother the disposal, and while McDonagh ultimately took the points, it was a fascinating sub-plot to a fascinating game.

The fast start

After a horror run of first halves in recent weeks, Greater Western Sydney hit the contest with a bang. Defender-turned-forward Tarni Evans slammed through the first two goals of the game, working her magic across the attacking arc and enjoying the supply created by Alyce Parker. Strength in the face of Hawthorn's star-studded midfield, and an expert ability to move the ball to the outside had the Giants well in control, and seriously challenging the Hawks on their home turf.

Learn More 00:43

Up next

Hawthorn will now prepare for its Indigenous Round fixture in Cairns, where it will host Melbourne on Thursday evening, while Greater Western Sydney will return home to Henson Park to face Fremantle.

HAWTHORN 2.1 2.4 5.5 9.7 (61)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.3 2.3 2.4 3.6 (24)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Gilroy 3, Baskaran 2, Hipwell 2, Bates, Fleming

Greater Western Sydney: Evans 2, Doyle

BEST

Hawthorn: Gilroy, Bates, Fleming, Breed, Lucas-Rodd

Greater Western Sydney: Randall, Parker, O'Dowd, Huntington

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Garnett (torso)

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Emily Everist (illness), replaced in the selected side by Sophie Butterworth

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Crowd: 2,106 at Kinetic Stadium