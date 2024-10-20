Adelaide maintains touch with the top two with a comprehensive win over Collingwood

Adelaide players celebrate a goal against Collingwood on October 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has firmed up a top-four spot with a comfortable 43-point win over Collingwood in a match that was in some danger of being halted before it even began.

A late Brit Bonnici goal saw the Pies dodge their lowest score of the season, the 8.8 (56) to 2.1 (13) result occurring after a leaking water pipe damaged the turf at Victoria Park and caused havoc pre-game.

MAGPIES v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

But the game began as scheduled and Collingwood defended grimly in the first half, with Adelaide only catching the Pies out the back on a handful of occasions.

Pressure was high from both teams, with the Pies struggling to work their way through the Crows' web - particularly through the midfield - and their entries inside 50 were often messy as a result.

Adelaide began to hit its stride in the third term as the game opened up, with the ball living inside its forward half (12-2 inside 50s for the term) as the Pies' defence started to crack.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:34 AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Adelaide The Magpies and Crows clash in week eight of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:47 Gould’s golden finish provides more icing Caitlin Gould brilliantly adds two more goals in the final term to cap off a dominant Adelaide victory

00:47 Butler serves up ripper as Pies break wall Lauren Butler finds some rare space behind the Adelaide defence and charges forward to deliver a sizzling major

00:47 Levy collects double as Crows continue to cruise Taylah Levy proves a livewire in the forward 50 with a pair of cracking goals in quick time

00:43 Crazy courage in this massive collision Chelsea Randall and Eliza James brutally collide after both keeping their eyes firmly on the footy

Taylah Levy – who had only kicked one goal in her 10 games prior to Sunday – recorded two in the space of four minutes as the Crows began to flick the footy across lanes, opening up Collingwood's structure.

The former basketballer finished with three for the game, with the Crows piling on four goals in the final term to stretch the margin to beyond seven goals and give the Crows a 2.3 per cent advantage over second-placed Hawthorn, which could prove decisive in the run to the finals.

Collingwood's midfield was outclassed without Bri Davey (leg) as Adelaide's combination of Ebony Marinoff (36 disposals, eight clearances), Anne Hatchard and Maddy Newman proved far too strong despite rucks Jess Allan and Sabrina Frederick nullifying each other.

Learn More 05:34

It took until the final term for Collingwood to score its first goal - they managed just a point in the first three quarters - with the Pies catching Adelaide's defence too far up the ground to allow Lauren Butler to put the foot down, coast into a vacant 50 and convert.

The Pies tried a few different things; with top-up player Jordi Ivey in defence due to a lack of player availability, first-year Irishwoman Muireann Atkinson was shifted forward, but didn't see much of the footy.

With a huge game against North Melbourne looming next week, inspirational Adelaide leader Chelsea Randall passed a concussion test after a heavy marking collision with Eliza James in the first quarter, but the Magpie was ruled out for the game.

Learn More 00:43

The race for the top four

The win means Adelaide has jumped into third spot after Brisbane's surprise loss to Geelong, with the Crows ahead of the Lions on percentage. Richmond's defeat at the hands of Melbourne means there is now a four-point buffer between fourth and fifth with two rounds remaining.

Water damage

The start of the game was very nearly delayed by a leaking water pipe beneath the Victoria Park surface, which flooded an area of turf. The area was dug out, drained and filled in sand and sawdust in the half-hour leading into the start of the game – with players warming up around it – and the patch was ticked off by the AFL match manager. A groundskeeper checked the area at every break, topping up the sand mixture if needed.

Up next

It's a game many have had circled all season – Adelaide taking on fellow powerhouse North Melbourne at Norwood Oval on Friday night. Collingwood has a good chance to score a rare win, hosting Carlton at Victoria Park on Sunday afternoon.

COLLINGWOOD 0.0 0.1 0.1 2.1 (13)

ADELAIDE 2.1 2.4 4.7 8.8 (56)

GOALS

Collingwood: Butler, Bonnici

Adelaide: Levy 3, Gould 3, Hatchard, Randall

BEST

Collingwood: Schleicher, Rowe, Cronin, Frederick

Adelaide: Marinoff, Hatchard, Gould, J. Allan, Newman, Levy

INJURIES

Collingwood: James (concussion)

Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 1,775 at Victoria Park