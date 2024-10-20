Victoria Park ticked off by AFL despite leaking water leak under the playing surface

Ground under repair ahead of the match between Collingwood and Adelaide at Victoria Park on October 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE MATCH between Collingwood and Adelaide commenced on time on Sunday despite a leaking water pipe under the playing surface at Victoria Park.

MAGPIES v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Ground staff spent at least 30 minutes attempting to repair the damage on the wing edge of the centre square, digging a hole in the turf to drain the area before packing the hole with sand and sawdust.

Ground under repair ahead of the match between Collingwood and Adelaide at Victoria Park on October 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

There appeared to be a chance the game could be delayed before the situation was brought under control, under the watchful eye of club CEOs and officials, and ticked off by the AFL.

"There's a water pipe under the ground there, probably about 3-4 feet under. It's got a little leak so it's acting like a sprinkler coming up," the AFL's match day manager David Talalla told Fox Sports.

"So we've drained it as much as we can, we've dug a hole around it ... filled it up now with sand.

Ground under repair ahead of the match between Collingwood and Adelaide at Victoria Park on October 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's more of a visual (thing) now. It's still leaking a little bit, but it's a visual thing so the players know it's a little bit soft under foot.

"But it's not much different to a real downpour on a suburban ground which hasn't got great drainage.

"We'll monitor it (in the breaks) but as far as I'm concerned, the game goes ahead on time."

Ground under repair ahead of the match between Collingwood and Adelaide at Victoria Park on October 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Outside of football hours, Victoria Park is a dog-friendly council oval, open to the public.

Sections of turf were re-laid in July, with community football games shifted elsewhere.

Ground under repair ahead of the match between Collingwood and Adelaide at Victoria Park on October 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ground under repair ahead of the match between Collingwood and Adelaide at Victoria Park on October 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ground under repair ahead of the match between Collingwood and Adelaide at Victoria Park on October 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos