Yartapuulti players celebrate a goal during week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

YARTAPUULTI'S fifth-straight win has it on the verge of its first AFLW finals series, while injury further soured another tough day for Gold Coast.

Suns star Daisy D'Arcy will go for scans after hurting her right knee in Port's emphatic 8.10 (58) to 3.6 (24) win on the Gold Coast on Sturday.

A lot would have to go wrong for seventh-placed Port to drop out of the top eight with one round left before the finals.

They host Greater Western Sydney next Sunday, and the 16th-placed Giants have lost their past seven matches.

In her AFLW debut, Power forward and former triathlete Jo Miller kicked the first and last goals of Saturday's game.

Port played as Yartapuulti for Indigenous round and proud Yindjibarndi woman Gemma Houghton marked the occasion by also kicking two goals.

At one point in her 70th game, the Indigenous star had kicked 70 goals and 70 behinds in her illustrious career.

In humid conditions, Port's Abbey Dowrick racked up a team-high 23 disposals and gained 551m, as well as kicking a goal.

Niamh McLaughlin starred for the Suns, also with 23 disposals, while teammate Charlie Rowbottom had a game-high 25 possessions and 12 tackles.

The Suns' dirty day was summed up when Taya Oliver marked deep in a pocket. Rather than have a low-percentage shot at goal, they did the right thing and centred a pass to Claudia Whitfort - just as the final siren sounded.

D'Arcy had made a bright start to her 50th game, racking up 13 possessions.

But late in the second term she tried to avoid a tackle from Amelie Borg and her right knee buckled. The immediate fear is she has a torn ACL.

When Ella Maurer kicked Gold Coast's first goal at the start of the second term, the Suns had the lead.

But Port veteran Kirsty Lamb marked her 75th game a few minutes later by snapping a goal and the Power steadily kicked away, outscoring the home side in each quarter.

Injury fears for D'Arcy

The Suns will be sweating on the results of scans for small defender Daisy D'Arcy after she injured her knee during the third quarter of Saturday's game. The 50-gamer was left clutching her knee after changing direction when running, and took no further part in the match.

Up next

The Suns have a date with the undefeated North Melbourne next Saturday evening, while the Power will be eyeing off their sixth win in a row when they host Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

GOLD COAST 0.4 1.4 2.5 3.6 (24)

YARTAPUULTI 1.1 3.4 5.8 8.10 (58)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Oliver, Dupuy, Maurer

Yartapuulti: Houghton 2, Miller 2, Dowrick, Lamb, Scholz, Wendland

BEST

Gold Coast: Rowbottom, McLaughlin, Bella, Whitfort

Yartapuulti: Dowrick, Lamb, Brooksby, Scholz

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Darcy (knee)

Yartapuulti: Nil

Crowd: TBC at People First Stadium