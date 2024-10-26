WALYALUP has locked in a finals spot and kept its hopes of securing a double chance alive with a commanding 30-point triumph over Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park.
The Dockers can continue to chase a top-four finish - or at least clinch a home elimination final - after outclassing the gallant Giants in a 7.13 (55) to 4.1 (25) victory on Saturday afternoon.
The defeat leaves the Giants still searching for their first win since the opening round and now at real risk of ending the season with the wooden spoon if results go against them next week.
Aisling McCarthy threatened to tear the game apart from the opening term after booting a goal in the first minute and gathering nine disposals and 198m gained before the break.
The Dockers midfielder added a second goal after the Giants were penalised for having an extra player on the field late in the first term, with the 28-year-old nailing the free kick from 40m out.
McCarthy went alone and showed a touch of class when snapping a third goal in the final term and finished with 22 disposals and a game-high 456 metres gained in a devastating display.
Mim Strom pressed her claims for an All-Australian nod with another powerful performance in ruck, dominating the hit outs with 33 and collecting 15 disposals.
The Dockers overpowered the Giants with 111-97 contested possessions and locked the ball forward to come out on top with 44-33 inside 50s as their forwards went to work in blustery conditions.
Orlagh Lally finished with two majors along with 18 disposals, while the Dockers swamped Ariana Hetherington after the 25-year-old key forward booted a first career goal.
But the Dockers will be sweating on the fitness of Ash Brazill after the stand-in captain limped from the field and sat out the final term due to ankle soreness.
Giants skipper Bec Beeson led from the front with 19 disposals and nine tackles, while Alyce Parker was superb and gathered a game-high 32 touches along with eight clearances.
Dashing defender Cambridge McCormick made a promising return from an ankle injury to have 14 disposals in a first match since round three and remind the Giants of the run and carry that they have missed.
Tarni Evans was lively in the forward half and did well to get a boot to ball under extreme pressure from Dockers defender Emma O'Driscoll to goal and ensure the Giants stayed in touch early.
Aliesha Newman breathed life into the contest with back-to-back goals to start the second term but the Giants' scoring dried up until a consolation goal to Eilish O'Dowd as the Dockers started to fine-tune for a finals campaign.
Strom stands tall against Giants’ twin towers
The Giants were wary of the influence Mim Strom might have on the clash at Henson Park even before the opening bounce as they recalled the emerging Fleur Davies to support Eilish O'Dowd against the Dockers ruck. While Davies competed hard in the ruck contests and finished with 17 hit outs, O’Dowd went to work around the ground to gather 14 disposals with 190m gained. But Strom went a long way to doing work of two players in the battle of the tall timber to all but match the Giants duo with 33 hit outs, 15 disposals with 159 metres gained on her own.
Giants pay high price for interchange mix up
GWS was hanging on late in the opening term when a stoppage inside the centre square was suddenly halted and the ball handed to Aisling McCarthy alongside the interchange bench. The umpire soon added a 50m penalty as the players slowly realised that the Giants had momentarily had an extra player on the field. The Dockers midfielder was brought inside the 50m arc and struck the ball cleanly to make the Giants pay a hefty price for their brain fade on the bench.
Up next
GWS continues to chase a first win since round one when it faces Yartapuulti at Alberton Oval on Sunday from 4.35pm ACDT. Walyalup seeks to lock in a top-four finish when it hosts the Western Bulldogs in the last match of the home-and-away season at Fremantle Oval on Sunday from 4.05pm AWST.
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.0 3.0 3.1 4.1 (25)
WALYALUP 3.3 5.7 6.8 7.13 (55)
GOALS
Greater Western Sydney: Newman 2, Evans, O’Dowd
Walyalup: McCarthy 3, Lally 2, Kauffman, Hetherington
BEST
Greater Western Sydney: Parker, Beeson, Pease, McCormick, O’Dowd
Walyalup: McCarthy, Strom, Lally, East, Kauffman, O'Driscoll
INJURIES
Greater Western Sydney: Nil
Walyalup: Brazill (ankle)
Crowd: TBC at Henson Park