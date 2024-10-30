Akec Makur Chuot joins Sarah Rowe and special guest co-host Kate McCarthy on the latest episode of Tagged

Akec Makur Chuot after her final match during the AFLW R10 game between Hawthorn and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on November 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER AFLW player Akec Makur Chuot is enjoying retirement almost a year after calling time on her career.

Makur Chuot played 40 AFLW games across three different clubs, finishing her career at Hawthorn.

Hailing from Swan Districts, Makur Chuot has begun working as a boundary commentator for Channel 7 this season, a role which she is really enjoying.

"I don't have a fear of missing out. I've never had that," Makur Chuot told AFL.com.au's latest episode of Tagged.

"I don't miss the tackling and the people jumping on top of you. My knees are about 42 years at the moment and my back is about 52, so it's loving the fact I'm resting and giving it a break."

While she is happily enjoying her retirement, the former utility says she misses the team environment of a football club the most.

"I think what I really miss since I've finished is the teammates I was so used to seeing all the time … that team environment and that bit of structure," she said.

"My life is quite chaotic, and I have three or four different events daily, so I have to try and find a way to motivate myself and put some structures around myself. That really goes out the window quickly when a couch is involved! I can be a bit of a couch potato.

"I also really miss the fans, the AFLW fans are very special people."

