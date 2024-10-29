North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker says this season isn't about redemption as his team hunts a maiden AFLW premiership

North Melbourne players look dejected after their loss to Brisbane in the NAB AFLW Grand Final against Brisbane at Ikon Park, on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne is on an 'infinite journey', according to coach Darren Crocker.

Enjoying the process, appreciating the position it is in, but always looking ahead to how it can become even more damaging.

"What I've probably learned and taken away, and hopefully have tried to get across to the players, is that we're on a bit of an infinite journey," Crocker told AFL.com.au this week.

"We're just here at the moment as custodians, and the journey will go beyond myself and the current playing group. But what would be nice is to pick up a little bit of silverware along the way.

"That's probably been the strongest point and takeaway is (to) not put ourselves under too much pressure, to enjoy the journey as much as we possibly can, and hopefully the destination will just take care of itself."

Crocker's Roos are in the box seat to challenge for their maiden AFLW premiership, to go one better after falling to Brisbane by 17 points in last year's Grand Final. They sit atop the ladder with a game to play, and the only blip on the radar this season has been a week two draw with Geelong.

Crocker is better equipped this year to attack the finals series, with the experience of last year's loss now under his belt.

"Grand Finals are hard to make, let alone win," Crocker said.

"It was our AFLW program's first ever Grand Final appearance, so there was always going to be a big build-up, potentially a weight of expectation around being the first ever premiers for North Melbourne in the AFLW space."

But this year isn't about redemption for Crocker, rather it's about staying present and dissecting ways in which his program can improve once more.

"I haven't spoken about redemption at all to the players," Crocker said.

Darren Crocker hugs Nicole Bresnehan after the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We drip fed throughout the pre-season some bits of the Grand Final that we thought we could have done a little bit better in, or where this really held up well (on) the biggest day of the year, but as far as redemption, if that's something that the players are feeling, it hasn't come from me.

"Each day's a day to get better, look at the opportunities that are right in front of you, and let's try to grab them with both hands."

Part of taking charge of those opportunities that get presented to his Roos is establishing the next generation of players who can get the job done.

The club has been known for its top-end stars since joining the League in 2019, with the likes of Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell and Emma Kearney perpetually in All-Australian calculations and discussions around the AFLW's best players.

But this year, it is a new breed of Roos who have truly made their mark on the game, which has been the plan all along.

"Yes, we've got some great top-end talent, and I talk about Jas Garner and Emma Kearney being generational players … but I've always believed personally, and we've spoken about this openly as a program, that talent will only take you so far," Crocker said.

"We needed to turn and transition our list to get some really good role players and some great depth players and I think that's been the case."

Jasmine Garner, Darren Crocker and Emma Kearney during North Melbourne's official team photo day on August 6 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It's the names who have been around the club for some time who have really begun to hit their straps this year. Small forward Alice O'Loughlin has kicked 10 goals in a strong season, Taylah Gatt and Tess Craven's run on the wing has been an essential connection piece across lines, and Bella Eddey's influence on games has increased exponentially.

Although Crocker won't confirm coaches pet status with the forward, his connection with Eddey in particular is clear.

"Coaches don't have any coaches' pets, love all the girls equally," Crocker laughed.

"It's just interesting that Bella was the first name called out in the first draft that I was involved in. We played her straight away, and this season, I coached my 50th game, and that was her 50th game. So we've been on the journey together right from the start."

O'Loughlin and the club's first ever father-daughter selection Amy Smith were also part of Crocker's first draft with North Melbourne, so there is a unique bond in that respect.

"It's nice being able to work with those players and grow their game and get them to the stage where they're at, but I've also personally loved coaching and working with Emma Kearney, more recently Kate Shierlaw, Emma King, Ash Riddell, Jas Garner, Jenna Bruton," Crocker said.

"That's been great, and it's helped me evolve as a coach as well."

Amy Smith and Bella Eddey after the AFLW R5 match between North Melbourne and Richmond at UTAS Stadium on September 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But in typical head coach fashion, it comes back to the week-by-week proposition.

"What we've spoken a lot about (is) just staying in the moment, staying present. You know, what do we have to do, that's right in front of our nose at the moment?" Crocker said.

"You even look at this week, we're coming into the last round of the season against Gold Coast. We're obviously entrenched in the finals, in the top part of the draw for the finals, but we've still got a job to do this week.

"It's a great opportunity to have a full dress rehearsal for the type of footy we want to play in finals."