There's still 10 teams vying for a finals spot with just one week to go in the 2024 NAB AFLW season

General scenes during the pre-match ceremony ahead of the match between Essendon and Richmond at TIO Stadium in week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT ALL comes down to this.

Ten teams remain in the hunt to feature in this year's finals series after a draw in the Dreamtime clash ensured the race is still wide-open heading into the final week of action.

Two clubs are likely to feature in their maiden finals campaign in Hawthorn and Yartapuulti, but Euro-Yroke will have to wait another year after their loss to the Western Bulldogs.

How's the run home shaping up for your side?

The Saints, Waaltitj Marawar, Western Bulldogs, Carlton, Sydney, Greater Western Sydney, Gold Coast and Collingwood have not been considered.

1. North Melbourne

38 points (nine wins, one draw), 299.5 per cent

The Kangaroos have locked in a home final and double chance after an undefeated season to date. They're highly likely to sew up the minor premiership as well, given they should comfortably account for the Suns this week. They have to be premiership favourites as it stands.

The run home

R10: Gold Coast @ Arden Street Oval

Sarah Wright in action during the match between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Norwood Oval in week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

2. Hawthorn

36 points (nine wins, one loss), 192.7 per cent

Maiden finals campaign? Tick. Double chance? Tick. The Hawks now turn their attention to the next prize on offer which is securing a home final should they defeat Richmond this weekend. Hawthorn has been this year's surprise packet and loom as a massive wildcard in the finals series. There will be a little bit of extra motivation as well, given the McClelland Trophy is on the line.

The run home

R10: Richmond @ Swinburne Centre

Ainslie Kemp celebrates Hawthorn's victory over Melbourne at Cazaly's Stadium in week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

3. Brisbane

32 points (eight wins, two losses), 184.7 per cent

The Lions bounced back from last week's loss to Geelong with a comprehensive victory over the injury-riddled Swans, taking a big step towards cementing a top four berth in the process. While they could still forfeit the double chance if they lose to Euro-Yroke and both Kuwarna and Walyalup win, assuming they play as they did against Sydney it's hard to see the Saints causing them too many problems. Remarkably, Craig Starcevich's side are probably heading into this year's finals series slightly under the radar, despite gunning to become the first AFLW side to win back-to-back premierships.

The run home

R10: Euro-Yroke @ RSEA Park

Charlotte Mullins celebrates a goal during the match between Brisbane and Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

4. Kuwarna

28 points (seven wins, three losses), 179.8 per cent

The Crows' top four hopes are hanging in the balance after going down to the Kangaroos on Friday. They take on a Geelong outfit looking to keep their season alive this week and a loss could see the Crows slip outside the top four and lose the double chance, which could prove seriously harmful to their premiership ambitions. Kuwarna has struggled to finish off its work in recent weeks but it won't take much for it to rectify that and bounce back. Despite the mini form slump, they still loom as key players come the finals.

The run home

R10: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

Brooke Tonon marks in front of Alice O'Loughlin during the match between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Norwood Oval in week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

5. Walyalup

28 points (seven wins, three losses), 133.7 per cent

The Dockers have locked in a finals berth for the first time since 2022 season six after a strong 2024 campaign. Lisa Webb's side are also a minor chance to sneak into the top four and earn a double chance if the Crows slip up against the Cats and the Dockers get the job done against the Bulldogs. With Kiara Bowers, Ange Stannett and Aine Tighe to enter the fray again in 2025, things are looking good at Walyalup.

The run home

R10: Western Bulldogs @ Fremantle Oval

Ariana Hetherington celebrates Fremantle's victory over Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park in week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

6. Richmond

26 points (six wins, one draw, three losses), 144.0 per cent

Richmond's Dreamtime draw with the Bombers meant they locked in a finals spot, but their top four hopes also took a big hit. The Tigers could still sneak in if they defeat Hawthorn and both Kuwarna and Walyalup lose, but that appears pretty unlikely. Ryan Ferguson's side will be looking to find some form heading into the finals series after the draw and a loss against Narrm their form line in the past fortnight.

The run home

R10: Hawthorn @ Swinburne Centre

Monique Conti poses for a photo with a fan after the match between Essendon and Richmond at TIO Stadium in week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

7. Yartapuulti

24 points (six wins, four losses), 120.5 per cent

The Power look destined to make finals for the first time in their short AFLW history after taking care of business against the Suns last week. Lauren Arnell's side have now won five matches in a row and are definitely peaking at the right time of the season. If they defeat the Giants and the Tigers lose to Hawthorn, the Power will likely play a home final. The only way they could miss out on finals action is if they lose to the Giants and both Essendon and Narrm win against Carlton and Collingwood respectively, but even then, the Power have a healthy percentage which should mean they are safe.

The run home

R10: GWS Giants @ Alberton Oval

Matilda Scholz and Lauren Arnell celebrate Port Adelaide's victory over Gold Coast at People First Stadium in week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

8. Essendon

22 points (five wins, one draw, four losses), 94.3 per cent

Essendon's destiny is in its own hands – a win against Carlton and the Bombers will play finals. A gritty Dreamtime draw means they'll only manage a spot in the lower half of the top eight should they win, but you've got to be in it to win it. While it doesn't look like they'll reach the heights of last year, the Bombers have been really brave in the face of adversity this year.

The run home

R10: Carlton @ IKON Park

9. Narrm

20 points (five wins, five losses), 75.1 per cent

A narrow loss to the Hawks in Cairns means the Dees are relying on other results to fall their way if they're to feature in finals action this season. Mick Stinear's side struggled in the early stages of the year as they were plagued by injuries and have been facing an uphill battle since then to try and make up ground. If the Dees win and either the Bombers or Power lose, they could jump in, and teams wouldn't want to face this Narrm side in the finals if that is the case.

The run home

R10: Collingwood @ IKON Park

Casey Sherriff and Tyla Hanks after the match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at Cazaly's Stadium in week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

10. Geelong

18 points (four wins, one draw, five losses), 111.4 per cent

Geelong has kept its faint finals flame flickering with wins over Brisbane and the Eagles in the past fortnight. The Cats will need to find a way to beat top four fancies Kuwarna this week if they are to make it, and hope Essendon and Narrm lose their matches against Carlton and Collingwood, respectively. If that happens, Dan Lowther's side will pull off a miracle and could cause some trouble in what looms as a wide-open finals race. It's unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

The run home

R10: Kuwarna @ GMHBA Stadium