Jess Dal Pos will retire this week after 69 games at Greater Western Sydney and Carlton

Jess Dal Pos poses for a photo during Carlton's team photo day on August 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW pioneer Jess Dal Pos has called time on her incredible career spanning two clubs.

The 31-year-old has played in every season since the inception of the competition, playing 69 games across stints at Carlton and Greater Western Sydney.

A ferocious forward, Dal Pos started her career at the Giants and earned All-Australian honours in 2017, as well as the club's best and fairest in the same year.

Dal Pos' leadership shone through after crossing to Carlton at the end of the 2021 season.

She was named co-vice-captain in 2022 and 2023, and transitioned into a player-coach this season.

"Ever since joining the blues, I have felt so welcomed and loved by the incredible supporters: throughout my injuries last year, the thought of playing in front of the Carlton fans was something that drove me to work hard and get my body right," Dal Pos said.

"My time within the AFLW, at the Giants and the Blues has been nothing short of incredible. It has been a long journey, having played over 150 games at Darebin Falcons.

"Seeing the change and evolution of AFLW has been wonderful and it has been so special playing a role in growing the opportunities for more women to play elite sport.

"I am excited to see where this club is headed, and although I am retiring, there is no doubt I am going to be cheering on from the sidelines.

"Football has been a huge part of my life, and it will continue to be, even in my retirement, but I am excited for all the opportunities that will come."

Jess Dal Pos during Carlton's training session at Ikon Park on August 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Blues coach Mathew Buck praised Dal Pos' impact on the game and her ability to connect players and coaches.

"Jess has been a true pioneer for the game, and it has been a privilege to coach her across the last two seasons and more recently work with her as a playing coach," he said.

"Her knowledge and experience at the highest level has been invaluable. Having Jess be a clear link between the coaches and players and watching her develop in her coaching ability throughout the year has been excellent.

"Jess has had a hard run with injuries over the past few seasons but has never let them define her. The resilience she has shown throughout, to get her body right is a true testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport."

Dal Pos will undergo a fitness test on her calf injury to determine her availability to play in her side's clash against Essendon on Saturday.

Earlier this season, Sydney's Alana Woodward announced her retirement after suffering an ACL injury.

The 34-year-old played 25 games across three clubs having begun her career at Richmond, before heading to St Kilda and then Sydney during her time in the AFLW.

Her experience and natural leadership skills were recognised when Woodward was named in the Swans' inaugural leadership group in 2022, while she was also awarded best club person at the club in the same year.