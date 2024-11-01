Lauren Bella and Wallis Randell leave the field after the AFLW R9 match between Gold Coast and Port Adelaide at People First Stadium on October 26, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

AFTER playing finals for the first time in club history in 2023, Gold Coast had high hopes entering this season.

However, following a round one mauling from St Kilda on its People First Stadium home deck, things never got on track.

There's been injuries, changes of personnel and other things that can slightly explain the drop from six-and-a-half wins a year ago to just one-a-half this season, but there's so much more.

The inequities of the AFL women's draw have had almost no bearing on the regression, with the Suns getting a similarly weighted fixture in each of the past two seasons after finishing ninth in 2022 (season seven) and seventh in 2023 following their elimination final loss to Sydney.

Ahead of the toughest final-round assignment in the League – a trip to Arden Street to face rampant leaders North Melbourne – AFL.com.au has a look at just what, and why, things have gone sideways at Carrara.

Learn More 24:47

Can't win the tight ones

A season ago they were the queens of the close contest. A late goal to beat Collingwood by 12 points, a four-point win over the Western Bulldogs, Tara Bohanna's 50m kick on the siren to grab a match-winning behind against Richmond, and two goals against the breeze in the final two minutes to snatch a draw against Port Adelaide. They were all matches that could have gone the other way. This year, it's been the opposite. A one-point loss to Carlton, a controversial three-point defeat against the Magpies and going down by nine to Essendon. Whatever the reason for the swing in close finishes, perhaps they weren't as good as last year suggested or as bad as this year does?

The lack of midfield continuity – and depth

Clearly the strength of the Suns with Charlie Rowbottom as the anchor, the midfield output hasn't quite been the same this time around. Much of the choppiness in the engine room has been due to health, with last season's best and fairest winner Claudia Whitfort missing three games through concussion, and likewise Lucy Single, who will be put on ice for the Kangaroos game for the same reason. Those three, along with ruck Lauren Bella, were a constant last season. With veteran Alison Drennan now at West Coast, Maddy Brancatisano was hopeful of spending more time onball, but after missing the first month with an ankle problem, has never really got on track. Ella Maurer has played every game, but hasn't had the same output as Whitfort and Single when they've missed. Daisy D'Arcy (we'll get to her more, later) has been very good, but collectively the midfield has not had the same impact.

Claudia Whitfort in action during the AFLW R4 match between Gold Coast and Geelong at People First Stadium on September 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Trying to evolve the game style hasn't worked

In the four seasons Cam Joyce has coached the Suns, they've earned a reputation as a strong clearance and contested ball-winning outfit. Following the loss to the Swans last November, and as part of their constant evolution, Gold Coast entered this year wanting to expand its game and match opponents on the 'outside' with a little more dare. The 54-point first-up loss to the Saints exposed a lack of skill, with extra handballs or errant kicks being punished by the opposition. The Suns rightly persisted trying to take the game on. A few weeks later it was Geelong cutting through them like a sieve on any turnover. It was apparent Gold Coast wasn't equipped, or wasn't able to handle, the extra layer to its gameplan, so it reverted to plan A. The result of going back to a 'territory game' was competitive losses to Hawthorn and Brisbane, and a win over the Swans.

The experience void

It's hard to quantify this point in terms of wins, losses and game day intangibles, but losing Drennan and Bess Keaney not only took away two of the team's best endurance runners, but a couple of experienced and wise heads on the field. While losing the duo might not be a bad thing in the long run, as it's exposed the likes of Annabel Kievit and Elise Barwick to regular footy, the short-term impact could have been greater than first anticipated.

Annabel Kievit in action during the AFLW R8 match between Gold Coast and Sydney at Henson Park on October 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

All is not lost

Out of any difficult time, there's some silver linings, and there's been some gems for the Suns. Understandably, not many outside of Gold Coast fans would have watched too many games, but Daisy D'Arcy's continued improvement – including midfield minutes – has been exceptional. Not withstanding the devastating news of her knee injury from the weekend, the 21-year-old has shown enough to suggest she could rise to the game's absolute elite in the not-too-distant future with her exquisite ball use, rugged tenacity and will to win. Taya Oliver has also been an exciting find, kicking goals in the past three games, while Katie Lynch has got better as the season has worn on following a difficult rehab from major Achilles problems.

Learn More 01:00

An easier draw in 2025, a little longer under Joyce's gameplan, perhaps a new face or two, and the continued development of the younger players could see them back around the finals picture next year.