Mim Strom's work in the ruck for Fremantle has been a key factor in her side's return to finals in 2024

Eilish O'Dowd and Mim Strom compete in the ruck during the match between Greater Western Sydney v Walyalup (Fremantle) at Henson Park in week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RUCK is the most specialised role in footy.

One, maybe two recognised rucks will be selected in any given AFLW team each week, and as the League has become more strategic, the impact of those rucks can make or break a team's game style.

With only 16 players taking to the field in AFLW, compared to 18 in the men's game, there is a real need for those rucks to not only offer dominance at stoppage, but also offer another layer of impact.

How different rucks might impact will be based on their own skillset. Some have the athleticism to essentially become a fourth midfielder, others can slide forward and hit the scoreboard, and others still are disciplined in their defensive positioning for intercept marks.

The best in the League this year is Walyalup's Mim Strom, who has been a key factor in the side's return to finals in 2024.

Mim Strom and Jess Allan compete in a ruck contest during the match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Fremantle Oval in week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Mim Strom's career-best year

AVG. DISPOSAL AVG. MARKS AVG. TACKLES AVG. HITOUTS AVG. CLEARANCES 14.6 3.4 6.4 36.1 3.5

Heading into the final week of the 2024 season, there are five rucks across the competition who average 25 or more hitouts, and 10 or more disposals per game. Strom is at the top of both rankings, with Kuwarna's Jess Allan, the Western Bulldogs' Alice Edmonds, Richmond's Poppy Kelly, and Hawthorn's Lucy Wales completing the five.

Some fall into a similar bracket as Strom, while others bring different strengths for their respective sides.

Starting at the hitout itself, Strom is averaging 36.1 hitouts per game – an AFLW record – and her ability to read her midfield setup and identify the teammate who has most effectively created space to work into.

Importantly, she changes that choice up regularly, making her taps unpredictable to opposition midfield units, rather than opting to focus on one midfielder when repeated stoppages occur.

Around the contest, her skills – particularly quick hands – help to release teammates outside the scramble, and if the ball is in the opposition's hands, she is often the first to follow up with a tackle, with the ruck averaging 6.4 tackles per game.

These asset layers at stoppage mean she is often able to dominate the air, but then become that fourth midfield option that, in the men's game, the likes of Brodie Grundy and Kieren Briggs have made their brand.

Following on from the contested situation, Strom works to position as a defensive interceptor, sitting in the hole behind the play. This helps to support a backline that likes to get aggressive and attacking – think Emma O'Driscoll and Ash Brazill – so her presence and aerial strength adds a sense of security to release the Dockers' rebounders.

Wales and Kelly follow a similar path to Strom, with the former sitting equal-third at the Hawks for clearances so far this season, while the latter averages 3.8 of her own this year.

Allan is the best in the League this year at getting her hitouts in the hands of her midfielders cleanly, leading the competition for hitouts to advantage. She also wins the hitout battle more often than not, while also using the ball especially well, as an important link in the Crows' attacking chains. Meanwhile, she is less likely to be the heavy tackler or contested possession player for the side.

Jessica Allan in action during the 2023 preliminary final between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

And lastly, Edmonds is another strong hitout to advantage ruck, very careful with her hitout placement. She then plants herself in positions to compete in the air for contested marks. Edmonds is often the Dogs' target for long down the line kicks, and then as an aerial interceptor as opposition sides work to rebound the ball.

Any club in the League would be well-positioned with any of these five rucks at their disposal, but Strom's season in such a specialised role this year has been a remarkable one, setting the new standard for what a ruck can offer to an AFLW side.