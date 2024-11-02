ESSENDON co-captain Bonnie Toogood's availability for the club's elimination final next week will be a watch and see over the coming days, after injuring her ankle in the win over Carlton on Saturday evening.
The star forward was ruled out at quarter-time after lengthy discussions with club doctors on the bench throughout the opening term.
She attempted some run-throughs to test her fitness to return to the field, but it was to no avail.
"Obviously, she hurt her ankle, or foot in the first quarter. We'll get that scanned and see," Essendon coach Natalie Wood said after the match.
"Bonnie's really important for us, has been back in some fine form, but we'll need to have a look at that and see what happens in the next few days."
Toogood's 2024 season has been stunted after a severe MCL injury suffered in the opening week kept her on the sidelines for five matches.
But that problem proved a little blessing in disguise for the team as it learned to adapt without Toogood in the side.
Against Carlton, Ellyse Gamble was spun forward in her 50th game and was one of nine Bombers to hit the scoreboard throughout the must-win encounter that propelled them into the post-season.
"I think what we discovered is Ellyse Gamble up forward is a really good option for us. She competes really strong in the air and has a good presence on the ground as well," Wood said.
"But also, too, I think through the year we had a few injuries, short-term injuries to Amber Clarke, Georgia Gee, so they were sort of in and out of the team. So our whole forward line's been a little bit unsettled.
"It's given people an opportunity… I think what tonight did is it showed us that when we got our structure, our compliance, and our intent around the stoppage going the way that we wanted to, then it allows us at times – not always – to open the ground up."
The Bombers were already without Steph Wales in the ruck, after she ruptured her ACL in the club's week nine draw with Richmond. Depth ruck Matilda Dyke was brought into the side, and forward Sophie Alexander continued her supporting role in the position.
"Matilda Dyke, I thought she was exceptional tonight. She's a different type of ruck that what Steph is, and we gave her some pretty clear instructions because she's an elite runner and a really strong competitor, so I thought she competed really well," Wood said.
Toogood's fellow co-captain Steph Cain also received some attention from trainers early in the game, and ran out the match with a heavily strapped thigh, but according to Wood, it was no cause for concern.
"She's copped a couple of knocks in the last couple of weeks. It's been a bit sore," Wood said.
"Credit to her, she's such a diligent professional and she keeps turning up and being able to really run out games and I thought tonight she really ran it out well. Brought her off towards the end, she wasn't particularly happy about it, but she's going to be really important for us next week."
Essendon now awaits its week one finals fixture, where it will face one of Walyalup, Richmond or Yartapuulti in an elimination final.