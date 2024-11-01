A HOST of finals-bound teams have been boosted by returning players in the last home-and-away round of the season, with Dakota Davidson, Greta Bodey and Hayley Miller all named after injuries.
Davidson replaces Dee Heslop in Brisbane's 21, the Lions needing to beat Euro-Yroke to have any hope of overtaking Hawthorn in the race for the McClelland trophy.
The Saints have made one change, with Simone Nalder replacing Bianca Jakobsson, who escaped a torn ACL last week, but will be sidelined for five months with a serious knee hyperextension.
Miller has been sidelined for three weeks with a calf complaint, with Walyalup also regaining Madi Scanlon from concussion.
>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES
Ash Brazill (ankle) and Ari Hetherington (dropped) make way for the pair.
Meanwhile, No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner has been dropped for the final game of the year, replaced by Ellie Gavalas.
Hawthorn has made two changes, with Emily Everist (illness) and Bodey replacing omitted pair Charlotte Baskaran and Hayley McLaughlin.
Opponent Richmond also has two new faces in its side, with Tam Luke and Charley Ryan picked in the stead of Sarah Hosking (hamstring) and Laura McClelland.
Draftee Indigo Linde will make her debut with Greater Western Sydney, having been sidelined with a calf complaint for most of the season, replacing Claire Ransom.
Opponent Yartapuulti is unchanged, with Ange Foley unable to make her way back into the side after a week's rest, the veteran named as an emergency.
Sunday, November 3
Euro-Yroke v Brisbane at RSEA Park, 1.05pm AEDT
EURO-YROKE
In: S.Nalder
Out: B.Jakobsson (knee)
BRISBANE
In: D.Davidson
Out: D.Heslop (omitted)
Richmond v Hawthorn at Swinburne Centre, 3.05pm AEDT
RICHMOND
In: C.Ryan, T.Luke
Out: S.Hosking (hamstring), L.McClelland (omitted)
HAWTHORN
In: E.Everist, G.Bodey
Out: C.Baskaran (omitted), H.McLaughlin (omitted)
Yartapuulti v Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval, 4.35pm ACDT
YARTAPUULTI
In: Nil
Out: Nil
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: I.Linde
Out: C.Ransom (omitted)
Walyalup v Western Bulldogs at Fremantle Oval, 4.05pm AWST
WALYALUP
In: M.Scanlon, H.Miller
Out: A.Brazill (ankle), A.Hetherington (omitted)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: E.Gavalas
Out: K.Weston-Turner (omitted)