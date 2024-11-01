The week 10 teams are in for Sunday's games

(L-R): Hayley Miller, Dakota Davidson, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner. Pictures: AFL Photos

A HOST of finals-bound teams have been boosted by returning players in the last home-and-away round of the season, with Dakota Davidson, Greta Bodey and Hayley Miller all named after injuries.

Davidson replaces Dee Heslop in Brisbane's 21, the Lions needing to beat Euro-Yroke to have any hope of overtaking Hawthorn in the race for the McClelland trophy.

The Saints have made one change, with Simone Nalder replacing Bianca Jakobsson, who escaped a torn ACL last week, but will be sidelined for five months with a serious knee hyperextension.

Miller has been sidelined for three weeks with a calf complaint, with Walyalup also regaining Madi Scanlon from concussion.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Ash Brazill (ankle) and Ari Hetherington (dropped) make way for the pair.

Meanwhile, No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner has been dropped for the final game of the year, replaced by Ellie Gavalas.

Hawthorn has made two changes, with Emily Everist (illness) and Bodey replacing omitted pair Charlotte Baskaran and Hayley McLaughlin.

Opponent Richmond also has two new faces in its side, with Tam Luke and Charley Ryan picked in the stead of Sarah Hosking (hamstring) and Laura McClelland.

Draftee Indigo Linde will make her debut with Greater Western Sydney, having been sidelined with a calf complaint for most of the season, replacing Claire Ransom.

Opponent Yartapuulti is unchanged, with Ange Foley unable to make her way back into the side after a week's rest, the veteran named as an emergency.

Learn More 24:47

Sunday, November 3

Euro-Yroke v Brisbane at RSEA Park, 1.05pm AEDT

EURO-YROKE

In: S.Nalder

Out: B.Jakobsson (knee)

BRISBANE

In: D.Davidson

Out: D.Heslop (omitted)

Richmond v Hawthorn at Swinburne Centre, 3.05pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: C.Ryan, T.Luke

Out: S.Hosking (hamstring), L.McClelland (omitted)

HAWTHORN

In: E.Everist, G.Bodey

Out: C.Baskaran (omitted), H.McLaughlin (omitted)

Yartapuulti v Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval, 4.35pm ACDT

YARTAPUULTI

In: Nil

Out: Nil

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: I.Linde

Out: C.Ransom (omitted)

Walyalup v Western Bulldogs at Fremantle Oval, 4.05pm AWST

WALYALUP

In: M.Scanlon, H.Miller

Out: A.Brazill (ankle), A.Hetherington (omitted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Gavalas

Out: K.Weston-Turner (omitted)