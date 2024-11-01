All the action from week 10's Friday night clash between Geelong and Kuwarna

GEELONG will be out to save its season when it faces Kuwarna at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night.

The Cats need to win in order to be a chance of making finals, but they face a tough challenge in perennial contender Kuwarna.

In Geelong's favour however is its tendency to take big scalps this season, drawing with the still undefeated North Melbourne early in the season and defeating Brisbane two weeks ago.

Even if they win, the Cats will still be sweating on the results of later games this round, with a win from either Narrm or Essendon on Saturday enough to torpedo their finals hopes.

The Cats are also suffering an injury crisis, having to name three VFLW top-ups as its emergencies as they've dipped below the requisite 24 fit players needed to fill a teamsheet.