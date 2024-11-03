Aishling Moloney and Taylor Smith. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE AFLW leading goalkicker award has been shared for the second year in a row, with Geelong's Aishling Moloney and Brisbane's Taylor Smith finishing the home and away season with 21 majors each.

Moloney went goalless in her side's loss to Kuwarna on Friday night and held a two-goal lead over Smith heading into Sunday's match between the Lions and Euro-Yroke.

Smith kicked two goals in the opening quarter and appeared set to win the award outright, but went goalless for the final three terms of the match to finish level with Moloney on 21.

Taylor Smith celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Euro-Yroke in week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Smith took a mark 30m out directly in front of goal just moments after the full-time siren, but time had elapsed meaning she missed a final shot on goal by a matter of milliseconds.

Melbourne pair Kate Hore and Eden Zanker shared the award last season.

The award caps off an excellent year for the 24-year-old Smith, who has become the Lions' key target in attack.

Learn More 00:57

She was part of the Lions' premiership team last year, and will be a crucial cog in their flag defence in the finals series.

Moloney has become a barometer for the Cats this year, with her performances improving in line with Geelong's surge in the second half of the season.

She kicked a career-high six goals last week against Waalitj Marawar and has become her side's most damaging forward.

Learn More 01:37

2024 NAB AFLW, most goals

21 - Taylor Smith, Brisbane

21 - Aishling Moloney, Geelong

17 - Caitlin Gould, Kuwarna

15 - Kate Shierlaw, North Melbourne

14 - Alice O'Loughlin, North Melbourne

14 - Danielle Ponter, Kuwarna

AFLW leading goalkickers

2024 - Taylor Smith, Aishling Moloney, 21

2023 - Kate Hore, Eden Zanker, 20

2022 (S7) - Jesse Wardlaw, 19

2022 - Ash Woodland, 19

2021 - Darcy Vescio, 16

2020 - Caitlin Greiser, 10

2019 - Stevie-Lee Thompson, 13

2018 - Brooke Lochland, 12

2017 - Darcy Vescio, 14