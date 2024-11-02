Eliza McNamara tackles Mikala Cann during Narrm's clash against Collingwood in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NARRM has come from the clouds to mount a late charge for a spot in this year's finals, but a must-win clash with Collingwood awaits in the first game of a big Saturday of footy.

The ninth-placed Demons sit half a game outside the top eight, but a win against the bottom-placed Pies could see them jump into finals calculations, pending other results.

DEMONS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Narrm has worked to force a tough, contested style of play which saw it snatch a win over Kuwarna, and push Hawthorn right up until the final siren.

Alyssa Bannan is in a rich vein of form, and will likely be Sam Wright's No.1 target for defensive attention. Youngster Lucy Cronin may well be tasked with the role, given her athleticism, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see someone like Jordyn Allen take up the responsibility.

Collingwood struggles to make its forward movement count. It gets plenty of numbers into defence, swarming around the contest, but tends to make limited impact, allowing the opposition the time and space to set up for the intercept.

Sydney hosts Waalitj Marawar in the second of four games on Saturday, and although this match will have no impact on the finals race, there is still plenty to like.

SWANS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

The class of 2022 will be on show, with six players selected in the first 25 picks at the 2022 Telstra AFLW Draft. Montana Ham (pick No.1), Sofia Hurley (five), Cynthia Hamilton (11), Ella Roberts (14), Lauren Wakfer (15) and Abbygail Bushby (24) have all had significant impacts on their teams' fortunes this year.

The Eagles have struggled to maintain forward territory this season, too often sending the ball inside 50 only to see it sail back over their heads.

Sydney isn't much better with respect to control in the attacking half, but with its speed in ball movement, and ability to transition end-to-end, it has the potential to generate some quick scoring opportunities that way.

North Melbourne will seal the minor premiership if it can overcome lowly Gold Coast.

KANGAROOS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Everything North Melbourne touches turns to gold this year, with the side leading in nearly every major statistical metric. This also includes tackles, in which the Roos are the No.1 side, and unfortunately for the Suns, they sit at No.18. Nevertheless, expect the Suns to try and force a highly contested, stoppage heavy, pressure game.

Gold Coast excels at centre bounce stoppages, but then has a tendency to fall to pieces at those around the ground, so the gameplan becomes simple in theory, but hard to execute against a side like the Roos.

Win the centre bounce clearance, send the ball long and quick inside 50, and rely on the contested marking prowess of Jac Dupuy and Tara Bohanna. The danger, however, is if they don't secure the footy with that long kick forward, because North Melbourne has an ability to rip teams open on the rebound.

Essendon can secure a finals spot with a win over Carlton at Ikon Park on Saturday night.

BLUES v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

The loss of ruck Steph Wales (knee) for the Bombers is a significant one, with the Bombers set to face a Carlton ruck contingent consisting of Breann Moody and Jess Good without a recognised ruck.

The sides are fairly evenly matched through the midfield, but the Bombers usually get their hands to the footy first, which will likely see Carlton second to the ball and forced into defensive manoeuvres, rather than establishing the game on its own terms.

Even without their No.1 ruck, the Bombers have a stronger layer of experience and class across the ground, with players like Bonnie Toogood, Steph Cain, Georgia Nanscawen and Madison Prespakis ready to confirm a place in finals.