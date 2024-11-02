Sydney has overpowered Waalitj Marawar in the final round of the home and away season

Bella Smith celebrates a goal during the R10 AFLW match between Sydney and West Coast at Henson Park on November 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has finished a difficult third season on a high as Bella Smith bagged a five-goal haul in a 46-point demolition of Waalitj Marawar in a fiery clash at Henson Park.

The Swans' campaign has been derailed by injuries to key players but with gun midfielder Laura Gardiner back to her best, last year's finalists snapped a six-match losing streak with a 10.14 (74) to 4.4 (28) victory over the Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

The defeat is the Eagles' fifth on the trot in a horror run that knocked them out of finals contention after a promising start to their first season under coach Daisy Pearce.

The retiring Brooke Lochland lifted the Swans with their first goal during an evenly matched opening term but it was Bec Privitelli that broke the game open after the break.

The Swans' key forward booted two goals as the hosts took advantage of a strong, swirling breeze to open up what proved to be a match-winning lead in the second term, though Privitelli might rue missing the opportunity to kick a bag of her own while finishing with 3.3.

Gardiner reminded the Swans of what they had missed when she was sidelined in the middle of their stretch of defeats, as the 2023 All-Australian gathered a game-high 26 disposals in her second game back from injury.

While the second-year Swan typically does most of her damage around the stoppages, Gardiner was just as influential in helping lock the ball forward with eight inside-50s against the Eagles.

The Swans still controlled the stoppages with Tanya Kennedy (18 disposals, six clearances) taking command, while young guns Sofia Hurley (20, five) and Cynthia Hamilton (15, two) also helped match the Eagles' onball brigade.

Tempers flared following the three-quarter time siren when Eagles defenders floored Smith after the Swans forward booted her third goal to stretch the margin to 23 points.

But the visitors were unable to bring the heat after the last change as they went scoreless while the Swans kept them at arm's length to set up Smith for a career-high haul.

Bella Lewis gave the Eagles hope for a brighter future as the 21-year-old gathered 23 disposals in her 50th match, while Ella Roberts (20) finished a fine season in style and Charlie Thomas (23) added plenty of drive.

Amy Franklin booted two goals in the opening term and finished with three but in the end the Eagles lacked the firepower to go with the Swans.

All-Australian Lochland signs off in style

Sydney goalsneak Brooke Lochland turned back the clock in her farewell match as the curtain closed on a decorated career. The 33-year-old was swamped by teammates after snapping the Swans' first major but was soon moved to a wing as the hosts turned to her experience to shut down the Eagles' outside run. Lochland's retirement points to the end of an era after she was one of the early stars of the competition with an outstanding 2018 season as the AFLW leading goalkicker, an All-Australian, and a premiership player with the Western Bulldogs. Lochland joined the Swans as an inaugural co-captain in 2022 and showed signs against the Eagles that she still has enough left in the tank even after 64 matches across two clubs.

Western goes coast to coast to spark Eagles

Waalitj Marawar was on the ropes and looking for a way back into the contest when Mikayla Western took matters into her own hands in the second term. The midfielder broke away from a pack near the Eagles' defensive 50m arc then broke the play open with a perfectly weighted pass to Sarah Lakay on the wing. Western kept running hard into space to receive a handpass from Bella Lewis then crossed into the forward 50m and to within goalkicking range. The 26-year-old slotted the team-lifting major on the run to help keep the Eagles in touch with the Swans and make a late play for goal of the year.

It's season over for both sides. The Swans will finish in 15th place on the ladder, while the Eagles are 13th but could slip down a spot if Carlton beats Essendon on Saturday night.

SYDNEY 2.2 5.6 7.9 10.14 (74)

WAALITJ MARAWAR 2.2 3.2 4.4 4.4 (28)

GOALS

Sydney: Smith 5, Privitelli 3, Lochland, C.Hamilton

Waalitj Marawar: Franklin 3, Western

BEST

Sydney: Gardiner, Kennedy, Smith, Hurley, Privitelli, C.Hamilton

Waalitj Marawar: Thomas, Roberts, Lakay, Lewis

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Waalitj Marawar: Nil

Crowd: 2,685 at Henson Park