ADELAIDE is sweating on scans for goalsneak Danielle Ponter after she was injured during week 10, while Essendon will be without co-captain Bonnie Toogood for its Saturday night elimination final against Essendon.
North Melbourne captain Emma Kearney is a chance to return from a hamstring injury in time for the Roos' Friday night qualifying final against the Crows, while a trio of Port Adelaide players are a test ahead of its Sunday elimination final against Richmond.
Brisbane has a clean bill of health ahead of its qualifying final against Hawthorn on Sunday, while the Hawks are hopeful ruck Lucy Wales will pass a fitness test during the week after suffering a lower leg injury.
Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.
This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Brooke Boileau
|
Finger
|
Test
|
Eloise Jones
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Danielle Ponter
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Brooke Smith
|
Collarbone
|
2-3 weeks
|Deni Varnhagen
|Finger
|Test
|Updated: November 5, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Updated: November 5, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kodi Jacques
|
Hamstring
|
3 weeks
|
Mia Van Dyke
|
Ankle
|
2-3 weeks
|
Bonnie Toogood
|
Ankle
|
Season
|
Sophie Van De Heuvel
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Steph Wales
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: November 4, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Ash Brazill
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Ange Stannett
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Aine Tighe
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: November 5, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Laura Stone
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|
Lucy Wales
|
Lower leg
|
Test
|Updated: November 6, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Emma Kearney
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Georgia Stubs
|
Ankle
|
Season
|Updated: November 5, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Abbey Dowrick
|
Soreness
|
Test
|
Hannah Dunn
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Georgie Jaques
|
ACL
|
TBA
|
Matilda Scholz
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Julia Teakle
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Lauren Young
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|Updated: November 5, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Katelyn Cox
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Sarah Hosking
|
Hamstring
|
Season
|
Shelby Knoll
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Montana McKinnon
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Amelia Peck
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: November 5, 2024