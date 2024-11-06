AFLW injury list, FW1: Danielle Ponter. Picture: AFL Media

ADELAIDE is sweating on scans for goalsneak Danielle Ponter after she was injured during week 10, while Essendon will be without co-captain Bonnie Toogood for its Saturday night elimination final against Essendon.

North Melbourne captain Emma Kearney is a chance to return from a hamstring injury in time for the Roos' Friday night qualifying final against the Crows, while a trio of Port Adelaide players are a test ahead of its Sunday elimination final against Richmond.

Brisbane has a clean bill of health ahead of its qualifying final against Hawthorn on Sunday, while the Hawks are hopeful ruck Lucy Wales will pass a fitness test during the week after suffering a lower leg injury.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Brooke Boileau

Finger

Test

Eloise Jones

Achilles

Season

Danielle Ponter

Ankle

Test

Brooke Smith

Collarbone

2-3 weeks
Deni Varnhagen Finger Test
Updated: November 5, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

-

-

-
Updated: November 5, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kodi Jacques

Hamstring

3 weeks

Mia Van Dyke

Ankle

2-3 weeks

Bonnie Toogood

Ankle

Season

Sophie Van De Heuvel

Knee

Season

Steph Wales

ACL

Season
Updated: November 4, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kiara Bowers

Pregnancy

Inactive

Ash Brazill

Ankle

Test

Ange Stannett 

ACL

Season

Aine Tighe

Knee

Season
Updated: November 5, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Laura Stone

Ankle

TBC

Lucy Wales

Lower leg

Test
Updated: November 6, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Emma Kearney

Hamstring

Test

Georgia Stubs

Ankle

Season
Updated: November 5, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Janelle Cuthbertson

ACL

Season

Abbey Dowrick

Soreness

Test

Hannah Dunn

Pregnancy

Inactive

Georgie Jaques

ACL

TBA

Matilda Scholz

Calf

Test

Indy Tahau

ACL

Inactive

Julia Teakle

Knee

Test

Lauren Young

ACL

Inactive
Updated: November 5, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Katelyn Cox

ACL

Inactive

Sarah Hosking

Hamstring

Season

Shelby Knoll

ACL

Inactive

Montana McKinnon

ACL

Inactive

Amelia Peck

Knee

Season
Updated: November 5, 2024

 