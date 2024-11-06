Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of the first week of AFLW finals

AFLW injury list, FW1: Danielle Ponter. Picture: AFL Media

ADELAIDE is sweating on scans for goalsneak Danielle Ponter after she was injured during week 10, while Essendon will be without co-captain Bonnie Toogood for its Saturday night elimination final against Essendon.

North Melbourne captain Emma Kearney is a chance to return from a hamstring injury in time for the Roos' Friday night qualifying final against the Crows, while a trio of Port Adelaide players are a test ahead of its Sunday elimination final against Richmond.

Brisbane has a clean bill of health ahead of its qualifying final against Hawthorn on Sunday, while the Hawks are hopeful ruck Lucy Wales will pass a fitness test during the week after suffering a lower leg injury.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brooke Boileau Finger Test Eloise Jones Achilles Season Danielle Ponter Ankle Test Brooke Smith Collarbone 2-3 weeks Deni Varnhagen Finger Test Updated: November 5, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN - - - Updated: November 5, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kodi Jacques Hamstring 3 weeks Mia Van Dyke Ankle 2-3 weeks Bonnie Toogood Ankle Season Sophie Van De Heuvel Knee Season Steph Wales ACL Season Updated: November 4, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Bowers Pregnancy Inactive Ash Brazill Ankle Test Ange Stannett ACL Season Aine Tighe Knee Season Updated: November 5, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Laura Stone Ankle TBC Lucy Wales Lower leg Test Updated: November 6, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emma Kearney Hamstring Test Georgia Stubs Ankle Season Updated: November 5, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Janelle Cuthbertson ACL Season Abbey Dowrick Soreness Test Hannah Dunn Pregnancy Inactive Georgie Jaques ACL TBA Matilda Scholz Calf Test Indy Tahau ACL Inactive Julia Teakle Knee Test Lauren Young ACL Inactive Updated: November 5, 2024