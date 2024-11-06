Emma Kearney's return from a hamstring injury in time for Friday's qualifying final is in doubt after she only completed half a session with the main group on Wednesday

Emma Kearney looks on during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne skipper Emma Kearney only completed half a session with the main training group as she pushes to be declared fit for Friday night's qualifying final against Adelaide.

The 35-year-old has been on the sidelines for five weeks as she rehabilitates a torn hamstring, and was a surprise "test" on the Roos injury list on Tuesday, seven days ahead of schedule.

Kearney participated in a series of handball and keepings-off type drills with her teammates, very rarely hitting top speed.

When the squad moved into longer, full-ground scenario training, she moved to the sidelines, working through a drill that involved picking the ball off the ground, kicking and running to receive the ball again – all elements which test a hamstring.

She was alongside inactive Roo Georgia Stubs (ankle), before finishing her training session with half-ground runs.

Gab Pound (left) and Emma Kearney during the AFLW Pride Round Launch at Whitten Oval on October 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

After being managed last week – following an off-season spent recovering from a torn Achilles – Jenna Bruton completed the full training session.

Veteran Kearney is the only player on North Melbourne's injury list, although reserve ruck Liz McGrath moved to the sidelines late in the session to complete handball drills with Stubs.

If North Melbourne defeat Adelaide, the week's break before the preliminary final would loom as bonus recovery time for the captain.

The Roos will name their side for Friday night's qualifying final on Thursday.