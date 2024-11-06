Kate McCarthy joins co-hosts Sarah Hosking and Sarah Rowe on this week's episode of Tagged

Mikayla Bowen, Georgie Prespakis and Nina Morrison celebrate a goal in the opening minutes of the match between Geelong and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium in week 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

DESPITE missing out on finals action this year, AFLW expert Kate McCarthy says to watch out for Geelong in 2025.

McCarthy is tipping the Cats to rise rapidly again next year after a disappointing, albeit injury-riddled campaign in 2024.

The Cats lost to eventual premier Brisbane in a preliminary final last season but were unable to reach the same heights this campaign under coach Dan Lowther.

"I would be really seriously considering Geelong as good chances in the 2025 competition," McCarthy told AFL.com.au's Tagged.

The Cats won just two games in their first eight matches of the season before winning two of their last three, almost pulling off a miraculous finals berth.

"I think there's a lot of teams in the top eight that are glad that Geelong fell just short," McCarthy said.

Cats forward Chloe Scheer didn't feature at all in the 2024 season, while star midfielders Amy McDonald and Georgie Prespakis also missed chunks of the year through injury.

Aishling Moloney has taken her game to another level this year, claiming the AFLW leading goalkicker award alongside Brisbane's Taylor Smith.

Jackie Parry has also had a strong season booting 12 goals, as has midfielder Nina Morrison and the exciting Becky Webster.

Aishling Moloney celebrates a goal for Geelong against Waalitj Marawar in Week 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Both Mikayla Bowen and Julia Crockett-Grills have also had solid campaigns.

"An adverse season has allowed them to find depth … by having to play players in different positions. Next year they will have plan A, plan B, plan C, up their sleeve because of what they had to discover this year," McCarthy said.

"I am super bullish about Geelong in 2025. I think they are going to a very, very competitive team, they're naturally going to have an easier fixture than they had this year."

