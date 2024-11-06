Sophie Conway says Brisbane will be focussing on much more than just former teammates Emily Bates and Greta Bodey ahead of its clash with Hawthorn

Greta Bodey and Emily Bates warm up ahead of the match between Hawthorn and West Coast at Kinetic Stadium in week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SOPHIE Conway says Brisbane will treat Hawthorn like "any other oppo" as it prepares to face a Hawks outfit littered with Lions connections in Sunday's qualifying final.

Hawthorn has been one of the great stories of the 2024 AFLW season, clinching second spot, and the McClelland Trophy, with a late surge against Richmond at the weekend.

It's been a remarkable first season at the helm for Daniel Webster, who won the Hawthorn coaching job after spending two years as Brisbane's midfield coach under Craig Starcevich.

Emily Bates and Greta Bodey headed south 12 months earlier as the young Hawks began their climb.

Conway, who is ready to go after overcoming a heavy landing her on shoulder late in Sunday's win over St Kilda, was full of praise for this weekend's opponent.

"It doesn’t surprise me they've gone well with Daniel Webster at their helm," Conway said.

"They've got some quality, quality players among their side. Good on them. They've been working hard since they've come into the comp and now have some things ticking.

"They've got players across all lines that we'll really have to hone in on."

Brisbane has won the only two contests between the club, including a 27-point triumph at Frankston last season.

Conway said that meant nothing.

"I think it's a totally different team. We played them last year and they stuck with us for a half before we got our game going … but if you look from last year to this year they've come on in leaps and bounds and credit to them.

"I can’t wait. I think it's going to be a quality contest."

The star winger loves each of the Lions that headed to Hawthorn and said Brisbane would not put any extra preparation into them than anyone else.

"We came up against Emily and Greta last year, so playing them this year is like any other oppo," she said.

"To be honest we've got a lot of things to worry about more than just the Brisbane Lions threads and connections.

"It might get spoken about once or twice, but it won't be too much we focus on."