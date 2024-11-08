The teams are in for Sunday's AFLW finals

(L-R): Ellie Hampson, Matilda Scholz and Molly Eastman. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide will be boosted for its first ever AFLW final with three big ins, while fellow first-time finalist Hawthorn will go in unchanged.

Matilda Scholz, Abbey Dowrick, and Julia Teakle have all been named for Sunday's do-or-die clash with Richmond. Scholz and Teakle are returning from respective calf and knee complaints, while Dowrick was managed in anticipation of the finals series.

Despite having missed the last three games of the season, Teakle is the Power's second highest goalkicker of the year with nine, only trailing Gemma Houghton.

The Tigers have made just the one change, opting for rebounding defender Molly Eastman over Charley Ryan, while Brisbane has also chosen physical forward/midfielder Ellie Hampson over recruit Shanae Davison.

Hawthorn will enter its first AFLW final unchanged, as coach Daniel Webster prepares to face previous mentor Craig Starcevich in a qualifying final.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Hawthorn v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: Nil

BRISBANE

In: E.Hampson

Out: S.Davison (omitted)

Port Adelaide v Richmond at Alberton Oval, 2.35pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: M.Scholz, A.Dowrick, J.Teakle

Out: J.Miller (omitted), M.Keryk (omitted), J.Stewart (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: M.Eastman

Out: C.Ryan (omitted)