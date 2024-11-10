ADELAIDE and Fremantle will meet in a blockbuster to kick off a super Saturday in the second week of the 2024 NAB AFLW Finals Series.
After the Crows and Dockers clash at Norwood Oval in the afternoon, Hawthorn hosts Port Adelaide at Ikon Park on Saturday night.
North Melbourne and Brisbane have secured their spots on preliminary final weekend, but the Crows, Dockers, Hawks and Power will face off in do-or-die semi-finals to continue their premiership assaults.
After being pipped by minor premier North Melbourne, the Crows get a second chance when they host the Dockers at 3.05pm ACDT (3.35pm AEDT) at Norwood Oval on Saturday.
The winner will move into a preliminary final against Brisbane in week three.
Meanwhile, after the Hawks' qualifying loss to the Lions, they will come up against the Power at 7.30pm AEDT at Ikon Park after Port accounted for Richmond in their elimination final.
Awaiting the winner is a preliminary final date with North Melbourne.
WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16
First semi-final
Adelaide v Fremantle at Norwood Oval, 3.05pm ACDT (3.35pm AEDT)
Second semi-final
Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Ikon Park, 7.30pm AEDT
Tickets
All tickets on sale through Ticketmaster on Monday, November 11
12pm (local venue time): Competing club and AFL members
2pm (local venue time): General public