Ainslie Kemp is seen injured after a collision with Belle Dawes during Hawthorn's qualifying final against Brisbane on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE gun Belle Dawes is set to miss the Lions' preliminary final after being offered a one-match ban for charging.

Dawes collided front on with Hawthorn defender Ainslie Kemp in the second quarter of the Lions' qualifying final win on Sunday.

The midfielder has been cited for charging, with the Match Review Officer grading the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in a one-game suspension.

It means the Lions are set to be without Dawes for their preliminary final at home to Adelaide or Fremantle next week.

Dawes has enjoyed a great season, averaging 18.8 disposals, 6.8 tackles and 4.3 clearances.

No other players were suspended from week one of finals.

Hawk Emily Bates has been fined for rough conduct against Cathy Svarc, while North Melbourne's Vikki Wall can also accept a fine for rough conduct against Sarah Goodwin.