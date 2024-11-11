THE SEEDING for hosting rights for the upcoming NAB AFLW Grand Final has shifted after the first week of finals.
Hawthorn, which finished the home and away season in second, lost to third-placed Brisbane, meaning the pair have swapped in the pecking order.
The Grand Final itself will be played in the evening for the first time in the women's competition, and will be held on November 30.
Seeding
- North Melbourne
- Brisbane
- Hawthorn
- Adelaide
- Fremantle
- Port Adelaide
Ikon Park
If North Melbourne wins its preliminary final, it will host at Ikon Park regardless of opponent, given it finished first on the ladder and won its qualifying final. Marvel Stadium is booked for Supercross that night.
Hawthorn can host at Ikon Park only if the winner of Adelaide/Fremantle defeats Brisbane, and the Hawks have knocked off both Port Adelaide and North Melbourne.
Brighton Homes Arena
Brisbane will host its second AFLW Grand Final at Springfield if it wins through and North Melbourne loses. If that happens, it does not matter who the Lions face.
Norwood Oval
Given Adelaide faces Fremantle this weekend, the Crows only earn hosting rights if they play Port Adelaide in the Grand Final.
Fremantle Oval
It would take a series of upsets to get there, but Perth will get a run only if Fremantle faces Port Adelaide.