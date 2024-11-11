The potential host venue for this month's NAB AFLW Grand Final is clearer after the first week of finals

A general view of Ikon Park during Hawthorn's qualifying final against Brisbane on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SEEDING for hosting rights for the upcoming NAB AFLW Grand Final has shifted after the first week of finals.

Hawthorn, which finished the home and away season in second, lost to third-placed Brisbane, meaning the pair have swapped in the pecking order.

The Grand Final itself will be played in the evening for the first time in the women's competition, and will be held on November 30.

Seeding

North Melbourne Brisbane Hawthorn Adelaide Fremantle Port Adelaide

Ikon Park

If North Melbourne wins its preliminary final, it will host at Ikon Park regardless of opponent, given it finished first on the ladder and won its qualifying final. Marvel Stadium is booked for Supercross that night.

Hawthorn can host at Ikon Park only if the winner of Adelaide/Fremantle defeats Brisbane, and the Hawks have knocked off both Port Adelaide and North Melbourne.

North Melbourne celebrate its win over Carlton on September 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Brighton Homes Arena

Brisbane will host its second AFLW Grand Final at Springfield if it wins through and North Melbourne loses. If that happens, it does not matter who the Lions face.

Norwood Oval

Given Adelaide faces Fremantle this weekend, the Crows only earn hosting rights if they play Port Adelaide in the Grand Final.

Fremantle Oval

It would take a series of upsets to get there, but Perth will get a run only if Fremantle faces Port Adelaide.