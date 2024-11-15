AWARDS season is upon us as the 2024 NAB AFLW season reaches the pointy end.
Check out every club's best and fairest winner as it is announced.
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
STAR Suns midfielder Charlie Rowbottom has claimed her second club best and fairest award in the past three seasons after a scintillating campaign.
Rowbottom polled 313 votes to claim the award, ahead of young gun Daisy D’Arcy and the dashing Niamh McLaughlin (258), who tied in second place.
The 21-year-old played all 11 matches in 2024, leading the competition for clearances (68) and contested possessions (195) as she continued to stamp her authority as one of the games biggest stars.
It was the fourth consecutive time Rowbottom has finished in the top two of the club best and fairest after debuting in 2022.
The Club Champion Award was voted on by the coaching panel, with the head coach and three assistants assigning each player a score from one to 10 based on their efforts of each game. The maximum votes a player can receive per match is 40.
313 votes: Charlie Rowbottom
258 votes: Daisy D’Arcy
258 votes: Niamh McLaughlin
234 votes: Meara Girvan
227 votes: Elise Barwick
225 votes: Georgia Clayden
223 votes: Jac Dupuy
221 votes: Lauren Bella
216 votes: Clara Fitzpatrick
213 votes: Charlotte Wilson
Players’ Player: Daisy D’Arcy
Most Professional: Sienna McMullen
Coach’s Award: Meara Girvan
Leading Goalkicker: Tara Bohanna
Player of the Series: Tara Bohanna
Female Academy Player of the Year: Havana Harris
IT'S SAFE to say captaincy suits Rebecca Beeson, taking out the Gabrielle Trainor Medal as Greater Western Sydney's best and fairest for the 2024 season.
The 27-year-old thrived in her first season in the role, back to full fitness after a series of debilitating and serious concussions in the past few years.
She also took out the cherished Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award, voted on by the players after each match, recognising team values and playing in a "selfless and fearless fashion".
Beeson polled 41 votes to win from the dynamic Zarlie Goldsworthy (35) and vice-captain Katherine Smith (31).
Perennial poller Alyce Parker and first-year Irish ruck Eilish O'Dowd rounded out the top five with 30 votes each.
Votes are awarded by senior coach Cam Bernasconi, with input from his assistant coaching panel. Bernasconi awards 1-6 votes to as many players "as he sees fit" after each game. With 11 games this year, a perfect season would see 66 votes awarded.
41 votes: Rebecca Beeson
35 votes: Zarlie Goldsworthy
31 votes: Katherine Smith
30 votes: Alyce Parker
30 votes: Eilish O'Dowd
26 votes: Madison Brazendale
25 votes: Tarni Evans
24 votes: Pepa Randall
23 votes: Georgia Garnett
21 votes: Alicia Eva
Rising Star: Kaitlyn Srhoj
Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award: Rebecca Beeson
Members' Choice: Kaitlyn Srhoj
Leading Goalkicker: Zarlie Goldsworthy
Mark of the Year: Izzy Huntington, rd6 v Melbourne
Goal of the Year: Eilish O'Dowd, rd1 v Gold Coast
Coaches Award: Georgia Garnett
Giants Community Award: Cambridge McCormick and Tarni Evans
Academy Player of the Year: Amelie Prosser-Shaw (eligible for this year's draft)
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC