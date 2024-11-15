All the club best and fairest winners from the 2024 NAB AFLW season

Bec Beeson handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AWARDS season is upon us as the 2024 NAB AFLW season reaches the pointy end.

Check out every club's best and fairest winner as it is announced.

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

STAR Suns midfielder Charlie Rowbottom has claimed her second club best and fairest award in the past three seasons after a scintillating campaign.

Rowbottom polled 313 votes to claim the award, ahead of young gun Daisy D’Arcy and the dashing Niamh McLaughlin (258), who tied in second place.

The 21-year-old played all 11 matches in 2024, leading the competition for clearances (68) and contested possessions (195) as she continued to stamp her authority as one of the games biggest stars.

It was the fourth consecutive time Rowbottom has finished in the top two of the club best and fairest after debuting in 2022.

The Club Champion Award was voted on by the coaching panel, with the head coach and three assistants assigning each player a score from one to 10 based on their efforts of each game. The maximum votes a player can receive per match is 40.

313 votes: Charlie Rowbottom

258 votes: Daisy D’Arcy

258 votes: Niamh McLaughlin

234 votes: Meara Girvan

227 votes: Elise Barwick

225 votes: Georgia Clayden

223 votes: Jac Dupuy

221 votes: Lauren Bella

216 votes: Clara Fitzpatrick

213 votes: Charlotte Wilson

Players’ Player: Daisy D’Arcy

Most Professional: Sienna McMullen

Coach’s Award: Meara Girvan

Leading Goalkicker: Tara Bohanna

Player of the Series: Tara Bohanna

Female Academy Player of the Year: Havana Harris

IT'S SAFE to say captaincy suits Rebecca Beeson, taking out the Gabrielle Trainor Medal as Greater Western Sydney's best and fairest for the 2024 season.

The 27-year-old thrived in her first season in the role, back to full fitness after a series of debilitating and serious concussions in the past few years.

She also took out the cherished Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award, voted on by the players after each match, recognising team values and playing in a "selfless and fearless fashion".

Beeson polled 41 votes to win from the dynamic Zarlie Goldsworthy (35) and vice-captain Katherine Smith (31).

Perennial poller Alyce Parker and first-year Irish ruck Eilish O'Dowd rounded out the top five with 30 votes each.

Votes are awarded by senior coach Cam Bernasconi, with input from his assistant coaching panel. Bernasconi awards 1-6 votes to as many players "as he sees fit" after each game. With 11 games this year, a perfect season would see 66 votes awarded.

41 votes: Rebecca Beeson

35 votes: Zarlie Goldsworthy

31 votes: Katherine Smith

30 votes: Alyce Parker

30 votes: Eilish O'Dowd

26 votes: Madison Brazendale

25 votes: Tarni Evans

24 votes: Pepa Randall

23 votes: Georgia Garnett

21 votes: Alicia Eva

Rising Star: Kaitlyn Srhoj

Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award: Rebecca Beeson

Members' Choice: Kaitlyn Srhoj

Leading Goalkicker: Zarlie Goldsworthy

Mark of the Year: Izzy Huntington, rd6 v Melbourne

Goal of the Year: Eilish O'Dowd, rd1 v Gold Coast

Coaches Award: Georgia Garnett

Giants Community Award: Cambridge McCormick and Tarni Evans

Academy Player of the Year: Amelie Prosser-Shaw (eligible for this year's draft)

What a year, what a captain 🧡 pic.twitter.com/r6sJU3TDKo — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) November 14, 2024

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC