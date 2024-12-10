Port Adelaide star Hannah Ewings, who sat out the most recent NAB AFLW season, joins Adelaide

Hannah Ewings marks the ball in Port Adelaide's S7 round five match against Gold Coast at Bond University. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has secured cross-town rival Port Adelaide’s former NAB AFLW Rising Star winner Hannah Ewings in a trade on Tuesday afternoon.

Ewings heads to West Lakes in exchange for pick No.39 in next week's Telstra AFLW Draft.

After playing 18 games across her first two seasons, Ewings sat out the entirety of the 2024 campaign with the Power after the club confirmed in August that she would take "extended personal leave from the group".

It had followed a superb start to the young midfielder's career, with Ewings claiming the club's first-ever best and fairest award and winning Rising Star honours in 2022 (season seven) in her first year at AFLW level.

Ewings averaged 13.9 disposals and 4.9 tackles across that campaign, having been taken with the third pick in Port Adelaide's first ever draft, emerging as one of the competition's brightest young midfield prospects.

"Hannah took some time away from the club this year and it's clear a new environment may be what she needs to continue her career," Power list boss Naomi Maidment.

"While it is sad to see Hannah go, attaining an extra pick gives the club more options during the player movement period."

Ewings has a strong affiliation with the Crows, having been a member of the Club's Next Generation Academy in her junior years.

She played in a SANFLW premiership with North Adelaide alongside three-time Crows club champion Anne Hatchard.

"Hannah is very talented, she's had some personal challenges to overcome recently, but she's ready to continue her AFLW career," Crows footy boss Phil Harper said.

"We will support Hannah to get back on the footy field and believe she can play a role in our team."

Hannah Ewings in action during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide bolstered its draft hand following a four-club deal that was lodged with the AFL on Monday evening.

The deal, which the League ticked off early on Tuesday morning, saw Adelaide duo Najwa Allen and Taylah Levy head to Hawthorn and Greater Western Sydney respectively.

The Giants landed Levy and Western Bulldogs defender Eleanor Brown, while the Dogs secured Lou Stephenson from the Hawks. Three draft picks also exchanged hands among the four clubs.

Adelaide is due to start next week's first ever national Telstra AFLW Draft with the No.12 selection, having jumped up the draft order within a six-club, one-player, 16-pick deal that was agreed last Friday.

Port Adelaide is currently due to pick at No.15, but is also expected to bolster its defensive stocks with the addition of Sydney youngster Ella Heads by this Wednesday's trade deadline.