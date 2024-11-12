Jas Fleming grimaces in pain during the qualifying final between Brisbane and Hawthorn on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Media

FREMANTLE is hopeful star defender Ash Brazill will be fit to take on Adelaide in Saturday's semi-final at Norwood Oval.

The 34-year-old was a late withdrawal for last week's clash against Essendon after failing a fitness test on her ankle.

Teammate Amy Mulholland's return to play is still undetermined after landing on her neck and head during last week's match. She has been cleared of serious injury but is in concussion protocols.

Hawthorn pair Ainslie Kemp and Jas Fleming have been cleared of concussion and a calf issue, respectively, while Port Adelaide emerged unscathed from its elimination final win over Richmond.

Adelaide midfielders Brooke Boileau and Deni Varnhagen are tests this week after recovering from finger and thumb injuries, respectively. 

Who else is set to miss? Check out the full injury lists for clubs competing in week two of finals below.

North Melbourne and Brisbane's injury lists will be released next week ahead of their preliminary finals

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Brooke Boileau

Finger

Test

Eloise Jones

Achilles

Season

Brooke Smith

Collarbone

2 weeks

Deni Varnhagen

Thumb

Test
Updated: November 12, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kiara Bowers

Pregnancy

Inactive

Ash Brazill

Ankle

Test

Amy Mulholland

Concussion

TBC

Ange Stannett 

ACL

Season

Aine Tighe

Knee

Season
Updated: November 12, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Laura Stone

Ankle

TBC
Updated: November 12, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Janelle Cuthbertson

ACL

Season

Hannah Dunn

Pregnancy

Inactive

Georgie Jaques

ACL

TBA

Indy Tahau

ACL

Inactive

Lauren Young

ACL

Inactive
Updated: November 12, 2024

 