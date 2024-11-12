FREMANTLE is hopeful star defender Ash Brazill will be fit to take on Adelaide in Saturday's semi-final at Norwood Oval.
The 34-year-old was a late withdrawal for last week's clash against Essendon after failing a fitness test on her ankle.
Teammate Amy Mulholland's return to play is still undetermined after landing on her neck and head during last week's match. She has been cleared of serious injury but is in concussion protocols.
Hawthorn pair Ainslie Kemp and Jas Fleming have been cleared of concussion and a calf issue, respectively, while Port Adelaide emerged unscathed from its elimination final win over Richmond.
Adelaide midfielders Brooke Boileau and Deni Varnhagen are tests this week after recovering from finger and thumb injuries, respectively.
Who else is set to miss? Check out the full injury lists for clubs competing in week two of finals below.
North Melbourne and Brisbane's injury lists will be released next week ahead of their preliminary finals
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Brooke Boileau
|
Finger
|
Test
|
Eloise Jones
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Brooke Smith
|
Collarbone
|
2 weeks
|
Deni Varnhagen
|
Thumb
|
Test
|Updated: November 12, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Ash Brazill
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Amy Mulholland
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Ange Stannett
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Aine Tighe
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: November 12, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Laura Stone
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|Updated: November 12, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Hannah Dunn
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Georgie Jaques
|
ACL
|
TBA
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Lauren Young
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|Updated: November 12, 2024