Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of the AFLW semi-finals

Jas Fleming grimaces in pain during the qualifying final between Brisbane and Hawthorn on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Media

FREMANTLE is hopeful star defender Ash Brazill will be fit to take on Adelaide in Saturday's semi-final at Norwood Oval.

The 34-year-old was a late withdrawal for last week's clash against Essendon after failing a fitness test on her ankle.

Teammate Amy Mulholland's return to play is still undetermined after landing on her neck and head during last week's match. She has been cleared of serious injury but is in concussion protocols.

Hawthorn pair Ainslie Kemp and Jas Fleming have been cleared of concussion and a calf issue, respectively, while Port Adelaide emerged unscathed from its elimination final win over Richmond.

Adelaide midfielders Brooke Boileau and Deni Varnhagen are tests this week after recovering from finger and thumb injuries, respectively.

Who else is set to miss? Check out the full injury lists for clubs competing in week two of finals below.

North Melbourne and Brisbane's injury lists will be released next week ahead of their preliminary finals

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brooke Boileau Finger Test Eloise Jones Achilles Season Brooke Smith Collarbone 2 weeks Deni Varnhagen Thumb Test Updated: November 12, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Bowers Pregnancy Inactive Ash Brazill Ankle Test Amy Mulholland Concussion TBC Ange Stannett ACL Season Aine Tighe Knee Season Updated: November 12, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Laura Stone Ankle TBC Updated: November 12, 2024