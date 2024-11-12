Fremantle veteran Ash Brazill is firming to return for her side's must-win semi-final against Adelaide on Saturday, but a teammate has been ruled out

Ash Brazill in action during week seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ASH BRAZILL is set to return for Fremantle's semi-final against Adelaide, but coach Lisa Webb can't say the same about Amy Mulholland.

Mulholland will miss the Dockers' sudden-death match against the Crows after suffering a concussion in a marking incident against Essendon.

The forward landed on her neck and back while attempting a courageous mark early in the final term of their 10-point elimination final win over the Bombers.

Amy Mulholland flies for a mark during the elimination final between Fremantle and Essendon on November 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Should the Dockers defeat the Crows and progress deeper into the finals, Mulholland could also be ruled out of a possible preliminary final against Brisbane.

"It's obviously unfortunate. (Mulholland) has been a really important player for us this year, but she won't play this week," Webb said on Tuesday.

The coach is at least optimistic about Brazill's chances of overcoming an ankle injury she first picked up in round nine.

Ash Brazill greets fans during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The star defender, who has been sporting a moon boot, was a late withdrawal from the Dockers' clash with Essendon after being rested in the final home-and-away match.

"She's definitely on track," Webb said.

"(The moon boot is) more to protect her from running around after her kids."

Fremantle will travel to Norwood Oval for Saturday's clash as the clear underdogs to Matthew Clarke's three-time premiership side.

Both inaugural teams in the AFLW competition, the Dockers have only won once in seven meetings with Adelaide - last holding their opponents to one goal to win by 30 points in 2021.

They only need to look to round two this season to be reminded of how formidable the Crows can be.

Star duo Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard put on a masterclass in the midfield while also managing to hit the scoreboard to fire the Crows to a 33-point win over a goalless home side.

Adelaide put up a tough performance against North Melbourne in their qualifying final loss, coming close to handing the minor premiers their first defeat of the season.

"They're pretty elite. I saw them obviously first-hand in round two and then on the weekend (against North Melbourne)," Webb said.

"That consistency across all three lines is something that is going to be really crucial for us.

"Last time we played them, our mids were beaten ... but to be honest with you, their ability to win it all over the ground is a concern.

"But, you know, we're a far better team than we were in round two."