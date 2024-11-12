THE FINALISTS for the 2024 Virgin Australia AFLW Mark of the Year award have been confirmed.
The winner of this year’s Virgin Australia AFLW Mark of the Year will receive $50,000 and two million Velocity Points – enough Points for two people to redeem return Business Class Reward Seats to over 500 destinations worldwide.*
Voting is now open! The overall winner will be decided through a combination of votes from the AFLW All-Australian Panel and the public.
The winner will be announced at the W Awards on Monday, November 25.
Fans can now vote for their favourite mark at https://www.afl.com.au/aflw/mark-of-the-year
By voting, fans also have a chance to win $5,000, courtesy of Virgin Australia.
First finalist: Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide) in Week Seven
Second finalist: Mattea Breed (Hawthorn) in Week Nine
Third finalist: Rachel Kearns (Geelong Cats) in Week 10