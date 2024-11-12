The finalists for the 2024 Virgin Australia AFLW Mark of the Year have been announced

Matilda Scholz, Mattea Breed and Rachel Kearns. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE FINALISTS for the 2024 Virgin Australia AFLW Mark of the Year award have been confirmed.

The winner of this year’s Virgin Australia AFLW Mark of the Year will receive $50,000 and two million Velocity Points – enough Points for two people to redeem return Business Class Reward Seats to over 500 destinations worldwide.*

Voting is now open! The overall winner will be decided through a combination of votes from the AFLW All-Australian Panel and the public.

The winner will be announced at the W Awards on Monday, November 25.

Fans can now vote for their favourite mark at https://www.afl.com.au/aflw/mark-of-the-year

By voting, fans also have a chance to win $5,000, courtesy of Virgin Australia.

First finalist: Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide) in Week Seven

Second finalist: Mattea Breed (Hawthorn) in Week Nine

Third finalist: Rachel Kearns (Geelong Cats) in Week 10