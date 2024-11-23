There's no shortage of talented youngsters in the AFLW, but who is most likely to take out the Rising Star award? AFL.com.au's AFLW experts take a look at the top contenders

(L-R): Shineah Goody, Lucy Cronin and Matilda Scholz. Pictures: AFL Photos

THIS year's Telstra AFLW Rising Star race presents as one of the most intriguing in recent times, with three main contenders who each play very different roles

Port Adelaide ruck Matilda Scholz has had a season full of big moments, from her extraordinary mark in week seven to her game-winning goal against Hawthorn that secured the Power a preliminary final. She's also been one of the competition's best rucks week in and out, with her craft complemented by her ability around the ground.

Less flashy but equally as consistent is Collingwood defender Lucy Cronin, who has been rock solid in defence all year for the Pies. With injuries impacting the Magpies all year, Cronin was as reliable as they come, taking on some of the game's best forwards week in and week out in her first year in the comp.

Then there's Shineah Goody, the junior footy prodigy who has made a seamless transition to the big time. Named in the All-Australian squad in her debut year, Goody has played every game of the season and played a vital role in Port Adelaide's midfield. She's been a key part of the Power's rise this year, and is ultra-consistent and ultra-talented.

So who does AFL.com.au think will win? We asked seven of our AFLW experts for their opinion.

The consensus is that Scholz is the top contender, with five of the seven agreeing on the Power ruck. One tipped Cronin and one's a fan of Goody.

Read on to see why.

AFL.com.au reporter Sarah Black and analyst Gemma Bastiani are on the AFLW All-Australian selection panel, which votes on the Rising Star award. As such they have not participated in the creation of this article.

NAT EDWARDS

Winner: Lucy Cronin

Top three: Lucy Cronin, Matilda Scholz, Amy Gaylor

Why she should win: The Collingwood defender has had a remarkable debut season after being taken with pick nine in the 2023 AFLW Draft. The teenager played every game this season, and was thrown in the deep end from her debut game against the Swans, playing majority of the season at full-back. The challenge wasn’t too much for the young Magpie whose ability to read the play and intercept shone through in what was a tough season for Collingwood.

Nat is an AFL.com.au presenter and broadcast host, and co-host of the W Show

SARAH OLLE

Winner: Matilda Scholz

Top three: Matilda Scholz, Shineah Goody, Lucy Cronin

Why she should win: Not sure if it’s recency bias kicking it, but what a season from the prodigious Port ruck. Scholz is an impact player: think big marks, deft taps and crucial clearances. At just 19, it’s scary to think what she could become.

Sarah is an AFL.com.au presenter and broadcast host, and co-host of the W Show

MEG DE JONG

Winner: Matilda Scholz

Top three: Matilda Scholz, Shineah Goody, Elaine Grigg

Why she should win: To put it simply, there's no player who can do what Scholz can. She's become one of the competition's most notable players, and represents the next wave of AFLW talent. Her skill and athleticism are exceptional, and her ability to make an impact and help her team win is first-rate. She's already provided some of the best highlights of the AFLW season, and it's scary to think of what she'll be able to achieve in the future.

Meg is AFLW social lead

SOPHIE WELSH

Winner: Matilda Scholz

Top three: Matilda Scholz, Lucy Cronin, Shineah Goody

Why she should win: Forget being one the best young rucks in the competition, Scholz is one the best rucks in the competition full stop. Not only is her ruck craft top notch, her work around the ground is exceptional, and she's incredibly dangerous up forward. Along with Goody and other Rising Star contenders Molly Brooksby and Alissa Brook, Scholz's rise has been a huge part of Port Adelaide's success in 2024. In a tough year for Collingwood, Cronin had the unenviable task of taking the opposition's best forward every week and is therefore a very worthy runner-up, while Goody's reliability and ability to slot straight into the midfield is similarly exceptional.

Sophie is AFL.com.au's AFLW lead

DYLAN BOLCH

Winner: Matilda Scholz

Top three: Matilda Scholz, Shineah Goody, Lucy Cronin

Why she should win: Scholz has quickly developed into one of the most recognisable athletes in the AFLW. Her combination of athleticism and power has seen her become one of the premier rucks of the competition already, earning an All-Australian squad selection this year. Scholz averaged 14 disposals, 4.5 clearances and 21.5 hitouts this year, becoming a force for Lauren Arnell's side. Her spectacular mark against Collingwood earlier this year drew caused waves across the footy landscape and drew so many eyeballs to the league. Goody is a worthy runner-up after earning an All-Australian squad selection in her first year, while defender Cronin played every game in an under-siege Collingwood defence.

Dylan is an AFLW reporter for AFL.com.au

Matilda Scholz reacts on the final siren of Port Adelaide's semi-final win over Hawthorn on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Winner: Matilda Scholz

Top 3: Matilda Scholz, Shineah Goody, Lucy Cronin

Why she should win: What can't she do?! Not only does Scholz attend an average of 47 ruck contests a game, she stays involved in the play, averaging five clearances, 11 contested possessions and seven ground ball gets. Not bad for a ruck in her second year of footy. Oh, and I haven't even mentioned her ability to take a screamer and kick a goal at crucial moments. Can't wait to watch Scholz for years to come. Port teammate Goody is a close second with her footy IQ and composure so advanced for someone in their first season, and Cronin comes in third for her consistency in a team that had very few highlights.

Phoebe is an AFLW reporter for AFL.com.au and a former AFLW player

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Winner: Shineah Goody

Top three: Shineah Goody, Matilda Scholz, Beth Schilling

Why she should win: Goody landed Showdown Medal votes and a Rising Star nomination after an excellent debut in week one, making a seamless transition from underage football to the top flight. Twice All-Australian as an underage player, her impact this season for the Power was also rewarded with a nomination in the All-Australian squad – a remarkable achievement in her first season. Both creative and efficient as a midfielder, her rise had not been a massive surprise given her junior pedigree, with the AFLW captains tipping her pre-season as the likely Rising Star winner. Scholz was also selected in the All-Australian squad and nominated for the Rising Star Award in her second season, bringing an excellent balance of aerial impact and ground-level competitiveness as a ruck. Schilling has been tremendous as a key defender for West Coast, particularly through her ability to intercept and run off opponents at the right time.

Nathan is AFL.com.au's Perth-based reporter