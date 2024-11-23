Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich reveals how his team rolled over the top of Adelaide to reach another Grand Final

Craig Starcevich celebrates with his players after the preliminary final between Brisbane and Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena on November 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Craig Starcevich opted for chaos over control as his team steamrolled Adelaide in the second half on Saturday night to march into a sixth NAB AFLW Grand Final.

Trailing by seven points at half-time against a Crows team that was controlling the preliminary final, Starcevich threw the midfield magnets around with devastating results.

Jade Ellenger slowed down the rampant Ebony Marinoff with an effective run-with role, while Courtney Hodder injected speed through the middle of the ground.

Once the ball got in space, the Lions roared, kicking four unanswered goals in the third quarter to storm into the decider against North Melbourne next Saturday night.

Starcevich said he was relieved to win and proud to qualify for another Grand Final following the slow start.

"We were trying to play a little too precise in the first half, but once we got into full-on surge mentality and got the ball forward whatever way we could, we started to look dangerous," he said.

"They're a hard team to handle. In the clinches, all their decisions coming out of contest where they looked up and made a decision in a split-second were really, really good.

"It was giving us a bit of grief early in the game.

"Just a little bit of chaos going forward in the second half helped us."

Orla O'Dwyer was magnificent on a wing, while Lily Postlethwaite, Ally Anderson, Cathy Svarc and Belle Dawes were all critical link players.

Next weekend Brisbane will attempt to become the first club to win back-to-back AFLW premierships.

"It's relief," Starcevich said.

"We got a really strong lesson (from North Melbourne) in round one, got another one from Geelong late in the year, so it hasn't been without its little hiccups.

"I do feel like you get good growth out of our group as the year progresses. We've found out who's the best fit in different spots. We get to refine our game style and adjust on the run."

Adelaide coach Matthew Clarke was philosophical about the defeat.

"We just weren't able to sustain the intensity. Brisbane's pressure elevated and we weren't able to go with them," he said.

"We're bitterly disappointed. I certainly felt for the first half we were at the level … but second half was certainly theirs.

"In the end, you've got to pay due respect to your opponent. They're a very good football team and at this moment in time we haven't quite been able to get over the top of them. We've got work to do.

"There's a hell of a lot of disappointment in the rooms, but there's a level of pride in the way they fought it out and also the way they've conducted themselves across the whole season."