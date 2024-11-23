North Melbourne will host Brisbane in next Saturday's NAB AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park

Mia King is tackled by Ally Anderson and Sophie Conway during the 2023 AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne and Brisbane will face off for the second year in a row in the decider when they meet in the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final next Saturday night at Ikon Park.

The match will start at 7.45pm AEDT on Saturday, November 30 and be broadcast on the Seven Network, 7Plus app, Fox Footy and Kayo and Binge.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster on Monday from 12pm AEDT for club members and 2pm AEDT for the general public.

The Kangaroos have so far gone through the entire season undefeated (they drew with Geelong in round two) and earned hosting rights after finishing top of the ladder and beating Adelaide in the qualifying final.

Darren Crocker's side stormed into their second consecutive decider after thrashing Port Adelaide by 57 points in the preliminary final.

The Lions will be gunning for back-to-back flags in their sixth AFLW Grand Final after sinking the Crows by 18 points at Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday night.

2024 NAB AFLW GRAND FINAL

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

North Melbourne v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 7.45pm AEDT

TICKETS ON SALE

Monday, Nov 25 12pm AEDT: Club Members

Monday, Nov 25 2pm AEDT: General public

Tickets through Ticketmaster