Dakota Davidson celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Adelaide in the 2024 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

AN IRRESISTIBLE third quarter from Brisbane has set up a rematch of the 2023 Grand Final, with the premier storming past Adelaide by 18 points at Brighton Homes Arena on Saturday night.

The Lions kicked four unanswered goals in the third term to overturn a half-time deficit and qualify for a sixth decider and the second in succession against North Melbourne at Ikon Park.

Nat Grider played one of the best games of her career in defence, Orla O'Dwyer was magnificent on a wing and Ally Anderson was tireless as the hosts stormed into the Grand Final with a 7.8 (50) to 4.8 (32) triumph.

It was their sixth-straight win over the Crows and sets up an opportunity to become the first team to win back-to-back AFLW premierships.

Trailing by 13 points late in the first half, Brisbane went up a couple of gears in the third quarter and Adelaide simply couldn't go with them.

With Courtney Hodder injecting speed into the midfield, O'Dwyer (24 disposals) saving goals at one end and sparking attacking forays at the other, and Anderson (24) bobbing up everywhere, the Lions put the game away in a 10-minute avalanche.

Ellie Hampson finished off a sweeping movement that went from one end of the ground to the other, Jade Ellenger gave the Lions their first lead after a costly Crows turnover, Cathy Svarc was rewarded for her hard work with a goal and Dakota Davidson soccered one off the ground to have the home fans in raptures.

The Lions got the ball in space and used their speed to pry open the stingy Crows defence.

Svarc was again influential at half-forward, Bre Koenen a rock in defence and Davidson just as impactful with her defensive pressure as her two goals.

Both teams were incredibly nervous early on, missing gilt-edged chances to kick the game's first goal.

Chelsea Randall pulled a set shot, Danielle Ponter hung a snap out to the right, but perhaps the most egregious miss came from Lion Sophie Conway, who was streaming into an open goal before spraying her kick wide from 10m.

It took a contested mark and calm set shot from Randall to break the deadlock late in the quarter to give Adelaide a lead it deserved.

The Crows continued to keep the ball camped in their front half early in the second quarter, winning back possession from clearing Brisbane kicks, so well were they set up.

Caitlin Gould gave the Crows a 13-point lead courtesy of a towering pack mark and goal, before the home team sprung to life with two goals in a quick burst.

Davidson held out Sarah Allan to mark strongly and convert, quickly followed by Hodder's running goal after nice lead-up play from Svarc and Evie Long.

It was fitting that Randall, who looked like taking the game over, kicked the visitors clear just prior to half-time after her juggling one-handed effort.

The turning point

Brisbane had not led at any stage of the first half and even following an Ellie Hampson goal to open the third quarter, the Lions still trailed by three points. That was until the ever-alert Sophie Conway stepped in. After Chelsea Biddell took a saving mark at the top of the goal square for the Crows, she took one step off her mark, was called to play on and Conway pounced. The resulting under-pressure clearing kick was scooped up by Jade Ellenger, who sent it sailing back over the goal umpire's head to give Brisbane the lead. And they never looked back.

Brisbane's second half midfield moves

Trailing at the main break by seven points, Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich was not about to sit idle. From the first centre bounce of the second half, Ellenger was stationed in the centre square alongside Ebony Marinoff. From there she would play a run-with role on the star Crow, and although Marinoff would finish with 30 disposals, her influence was somewhat nullified. Courtney Hodder was another to spend more time in the middle, with her six disposals in the third quarter influential in turning the match. Brisbane has become more flexible than ever in 2024 and it was never more on display than in the second half.

BRISBANE 0.3 2.4 6.5 7.8 (50)

ADELAIDE 1.3 3.5 3.7 4.8 (32)

GOALS

Brisbane: Davidson 2, C.Svarc, Ellenger, Hodder, Hampson,, Dawes

Adelaide: Randall 2, Gould, Kustermann

BEST

Brisbane: Grider, O’Dwyer, Anderson, C.Svarc, Hodder, Davidson, Koenen

Adelaide: Marinoff, Randall, Biddell, Hatchard, Ponter

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Adelaide: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 4519 at Brighton Homes Arena